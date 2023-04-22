Kyle Obermeyer

Kyle Obermeyer runs the 110-meter hurdles at the Emporia State High School Relays on March 31.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School track teams competed at the Lawrence Free State Barrier Breakers Invite on Friday.

The girls finished in 18th place with 10 points while the boys took 20th with 4.6 points.

