The Emporia High School track teams competed at the Lawrence Free State Barrier Breakers Invite on Friday.
The girls finished in 18th place with 10 points while the boys took 20th with 4.6 points.
Paige Newland had the high mark for the girls, coming in fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 33'4.50".
Also finishing in the top 10 were Mia Trujillo in the discus (eighth, 101’11”), Rebecca Snyder in the high jump (ninth, 4’10”) and Sadie Rethman in the javelin (ninth, 104’2”).
The girls had two relays record top 10 times. The 4x800-meter relay of Sofia Ruvalcaba, Maryn True, Bailee VanSickle and Leanna Lewis took sixth with a time of 10:40.69 while their 4x400-meter relay of Lexsey Dewitt, Elizabeth Willhite, Lauren Williams and Harley Smith placed eighth with a time of 4:23.50.
The boys were led by Fred Jackson’s fifth-place finish in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.06.
Also finishing in the top 10 were Jeremiah Huber in the pole vault (seventh, 11’6”), Enrique Rios in the discus (ninth, 135’5”), Kyle Obermeyer in the 300-meter hurdles (10th, 41.84) and Parker Leeds in the triple jump (10th, 39’3.25”).
The boys 4x400-meter relay team of Blake Spellman, Cooper Rech, Daghyn True and Jackson placed ninth with a time of 3:30.12.
Emporia’s next meet will be at Shawnee Heights on Friday, April 28.
