“It’s more than just ink,” Lara Cotté declared. “A tattoo should capture your soul.”
About 20 people gathered at Emporia Public Library Saturday afternoon for a Women’s History Month presentation about Maud Stevens Wagner, world famous tattoo artist born in Emporia, Kansas. Lisa Soller, Lyon County History Center Deputy director, talked about Wagner’s life and Monarch Tattoo owner Cotté spoke from a woman’s perspective as a tattoo artist a century after Maud rose to fame.
Maud Stevens was born in 1877. Her family came to Emporia in 1867 and remained in Lyon and Chase counties throughout their lives. Wagner’s childhood home is now the Evergy parking lot. In 1896, the extended family moved to Chase County.
Wagner, however, took a different path. At age 19, she joined the circus, eventually ending up at the St. Louis World’s Fair in 1904. Her specialties were aerialist and contortionist.
It was there she met Gus Wagner, “the most artistically marked up man”, a widely traveled seaman and sideshow attraction known as The Globe Trotter. Gus would sport over 800 tattoos at his death. He once said that “every symbol and every design…has a meaning.”
In 1904, Maud had exactly zero tattoos. She accepted a date with Gus on the condition that he give her a lesson in tattooing. The couple married in November of that year, becoming Wagner & Stevens, The Original Globe Trotters. Within three years, Maud was covered in intricate tattoos from her neck to her ankles and everywhere in between, all of them hand-poked.
Maud became the first female tattoo artist, traveling with Gus throughout the country on the sideshow circuit. She is still so well known that she has been featured on a Google Doodle (https://www.behance.net/gallery/114500647/Google-Doodle-Women/modules/655917689).
Soller noted that the “folklore is that Maud’s family shunned her and they didn’t get along well at all. The evidence is to the contrary. One of Maud’s earliest tattoos is an ornate design honoring her father, a Civil War veteran. Gus and Maud’s first child, Sarah, who died while still a baby, was named after Maud’s mother.”
Lotteva, Gus and Maud’s second daughter, had no tattoos, although her father taught her the art of tattooing when she was just 9 years old. Her heavily-tattooed mother forbade her to get any tattoos herself, although Lotteva became a successful tattoo artist as an adult. Eventually, Maud relented after Gus passed away and gave her daughter permission to get tattoos, but Lotteva refused, saying she only wanted tattoos applied by her father.
Gus died in 1941, a year after having been struck by lightning. In addition to a successful career as a tattoo artist, he was also a taxidermist and snake handler. Along with Maud and the rest of her family, he is buried in Homestead Cemetery in Chase County. Maud died at her daughter’s home in Lawton, Oklahoma in 1961.
Lara Cotté started tattooing in 1996 in Emporia.
“Since I was little, tattoos have been very magical for me,” she said. Cotté got her first tattoo at age 16 in Long Beach, California. She had to borrow a friend’s ID to get it, a little seahorse behind her ear.
“Getting tattooed is empowering,” she said. “You’re bigger and different than you were before.”
After graduating high school, Cotté studied art at Emporia State University.
“I told myself and anybody who would listen that I was going to be a tattoo artist,” she said.
In 1995, shortly before her college graduation, a tattoo shop opened in Emporia in the same space that Cotté’s business, Monarch Tattoo, occupies today. Business picked up quickly and Cotté started helping out, first answering phones, then doing prep work, learning the business. She worked as a body piercer for a year, and finally acquired equipment and learned how to tattoo from the shop owners.
“I am,” she said, “proof of the power of intention and verbalization.”
The shop owner, Cotté’s mentor, died in 1998. His partner inherited the business, but moved away and closed the tattoo shop. Cotté “sold a car and financed Monarch on that”, opening her own tattoo shop, Monarch Tattoo, on December 22, 1999.
She worked alone for the first five years.
“It was really hard to come to terms with how women can be treated as business owners. It was really stressful working by myself,” she said. “I was really glad when my husband Ramsey Belt came to work with me.”
Her favorite tattoos of her own?
“My chickens,” she said, twirling around to show the tattoos on the backs of her legs.
“I love being a tattoer and I love being a woman tattoer,” Cotté said.
Soller concluded the program by observing that Maud Stevens Wagner was “so untraditional. There weren’t a lot of acceptable options for women back in her time. She just skirted convention. She’s fascinating.”
Visit Lyon County History Center, 711 Commercial St., to learn more about Maud Stevens Wagner. More information is available on their website at www.explorelyoncounty.org.
Monarch Tattoo is located at 20-1/2 East Seventh Ave., and can be reached at 620-341-9702, on Facebook or via its website at www.monarchtattoo.net.
