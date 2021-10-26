An Indiana-based comedian traveled to Emporia to perform at a VFW fundraiser Saturday night.
Dan West is a military veteran who said he learned the hard way that there was a difference between comedy and military comedy.
“It went really badly,” West said recalling his first time doing stand-up at an Open Mic Night in central Illinois.
In fact, West still remembers his very first punchline, based on his days in the Army: “God wanted you dead, man.”
That fell as flat as a corpse with his audience. But West learned from that, and now shares military-centered humor with audiences who can understand.
West headlined stand-up night at Emporia VFW hall 1980 Saturday, joined by his friend Tyson Cox. Proceeds of the event benefited VFW activities.
West lives in Indianapolis, and came to Emporia thanks to a friendship he developed with Dr. Bryce Heitman, a retired Army major who lives here.
“We talked on and off over the years,” West said. When a new post commander took over in Emporia, they decided to “make something like this work.”
West received a medical discharge in 2008 after he was injured while serving in Iraq. He plans to share some of his personal stories, going beyond Army life to topics such as marriage and work.
“Stories that we tell as veterans to each other to cope with some of the really unpleasant stuff we see are not super-palatable to people who have not been in the military,” West said.
West actually wants to unite local military veterans into joining groups such as the VFW and American Legion. He noted membership in those groups is declining.
“They do a lot of really great advocacy work, and they also provide fellowship,” West said. “Even when our friends and family mean well, they haven’t seen what we’ve seen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.