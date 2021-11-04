LAWRENCE – Emporia State led No. 3 Kansas with under 15 minutes left in the first half but eventually fell 86-60 in Allen Fieldhouse Wednesday night.
Mayuom Buom put the Hornets on the board first before the Jayhawks went on an 8-0 run to take an 8-2 lead with 16:39 left in the half.
Emporia State answered with a 7-0 run of its own, capped by a Kaden Evans steal and Gage McGuire layup with 15:36 left. Tray Buchanan gave the Hornets an 11-10 lead before the Jayhawks went on a 9-2 run to go up 19-13 at the under-12 media timeout.
Buom scored inside with 10:47 remaining to pull Emporia State within 23-18, when KU went on a 23-4 run to take control of the game. A Remi Martin fast break gave the Jayhawks a 51-25 lead at the break.
The two teams played even to a 35-35 tie in the second half. The Jayhawks' biggest lead was at 75-39 with 10:19 left, but the Hornets answered with an 8-0 run in just over a minute. No one had more than a four-point run over the rest of the game before the final score of 86-60.
Tray Buchanan led all scorers with 19 points, including an 11-of-11 effort from the free throw line. Mayuom Buom scored 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting with six rebounds while Jumah'Ri Turner had 13 points and five boards. Mason Thiessen had three blocked shots.
Emporia State will open the regular season on Nov. 13 against Southwestern Oklahoma in Hays. Tip-off from Gross Memorial Coliseum is set for 7:30 p.m.
