You’d be hard-pressed to find a coach more excited about her squad’s performance Friday night than Carolyn Dorsey, who watched her Emporia High girls basketball team pull out a gutsy 49-42 win over Life Prep Academy to earn a spot in the Glacier’s Edge championship game.
“I couldn’t even tell you anybody’s stat line,” Dorsey said after the contest. “I don’t even know who scored. That’s how good of a team effort it was.”
The Spartans (9-3) knocked off a Fire team that had only lost once this year, boasted three players standing 6-foot-3 or taller and by all accounts should have physically dominated the game.
But it wasn’t a fluke situation where everything went right for Emporia and wrong for Life Prep. The Spartans dealt with foul trouble from Rebecca Snyder, one of only two 6-footers on the roster. They dealt with cold shooting as a team, including from leading scorer Gracie Gilpin. They dealt with momentum shifts and scoring slumps that can suffocate a group’s mental fortitude.
And yet, they stepped up and won the game with grit and determination.
“If you came tonight, you got to see kids who were giving it their all, who were fighting to the death, who were competing and didn’t play cool,” Dorsey said. “They don’t do flashy. They just play solid.”
Despite being almost laughably out-sized, Emporia tied Life Prep 29-29 in the rebounding battle and cleared the offensive glass 11 times while holding the Fire to just eight offensive boards.
Dorsey was somewhat perplexed about how her team did that. And even though she had highlighted rebounding as an objective prior to the game, she couldn’t have imagined how things were going to turn out.
“When I wrote it on the board, I was like, ‘Oh, god, this is probably a stretch of a goal,’” she said. “Six-foot-3, 6-foot-4, 5-foot-10, whatever they had, our girls bought in. They were tougher. They were mentally tougher. They were physically tougher. I’m so happy with how much of a performance they did on the boards. … That’s why we won. If we don’t win the boards, we don’t win tonight.”
Gracie Gilpin led the Spartans with 19 points. However, after scoring 10 in the first half, she was held off the scoreboard in the second until the 2:19 mark of the fourth quarter.
Rebecca Snyder put up 12 points, but she spent the final six minutes of the first half and good portions of the second on the bench in foul trouble.
If Emporia was going to pull off the win, it was going to need some heroics from its supporting cast.
There was Allie Baker’s 3-pointer with 3:16 left in the third to stretch the Spartans’ lead to seven and Addie Kirmer’s baseline jumper a minute and a half later to push it to nine and force a Fire timeout.
There was Maddyn Stewart’s 5-0 run after Life Prep had cut the lead to 34-33 with four minutes to play, which she capped off by burying a triple from the top of the key with a rolled-up, bloodied tissue dangling out of her nose.
There was 5-foot-5 Isabel Garcia’s big-time defensive rebound with less than 30 seconds to play, which she passed off to Gilpin, who was fouled and went to the free-throw line.
“When these kids just understand (their roles) and do that in little spurts of two, three minutes, whatever it is, that makes us deeper and more well-rounded,” Dorsey said. “Again, Gracie’s still able to get 19 and Rebecca got 12, but our other kids contributed so much tonight, whether it was points or just defensive effort.”
Emporia took a 5-4 lead on Stewart’s first 3-pointer of the game with 5:37 to go in the first quarter and never looked back, stretching its advantage to as many as 10 and seeing it whittle down to one on a couple of occasions.
Both teams shot just 35% in the game, with the Spartans hitting 13 of 37 shots while the Fire hit 14 of 40. The key differences were that Emporia hit five triples to Life Prep’s one and went 18 of 28 from the free-throw line while the Fire went 13 of 17.
CAREER NIGHT
Stewart, a senior starter who typically contributes in ways that don’t show up on the stat sheet, put up a career-high nine points, all of which came in key spots.
“She’s a kid who understands her role,” Dorsey said. “She doesn’t stat a lot but she is just kind of a steady, calming presence. We put in that secondary break thinking of our kids who can step out and hit that shot and she’s one of them. She’s really good at that shot and I think she’s starting to understand that. … When she stepped up to take that second one, it was almost like, ‘Okay, I’m confident. I’m going to take this.’ … For Maddyn to hit that, that’s big. We need that from her again.”
UP NEXT
The Spartans will take on Great Bend in the Glacier’s Edge championship at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Panthers (4-8) drew the No. 8 seed in the tournament and upset No. 1 Hutchinson 56-53 on Thursday and beat Wichita Southeast on Friday.
The game will be a rematch of Emporia’s 47-39 win at Great Bend on Dec. 17, wherein the Spartans had to overcome a seven-point halftime deficit to get the win.
That game has stuck with Dorsey and her players, and she said that they’re ready to play the way they should have played the first time around.
“We’ve got a chance to play with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder and a little bit of pissed-offness, saying, ‘No, not today. Not today. Try it on somebody else, but not us today,’” she said. “I think that’s the mindset they’ll bring. … We’ve got to get them rested real fast, but they’ve got a chance to win their own tournament and that hasn’t been done in a while. That’s an exciting feeling for them.”
The Spartans last won the Glacier’s Edge Tournament in 2014. They last made an appearance in the championship game in 2018.
EMPORIA 49, LIFE PREP 42
Life Prep (10-2) – 6; 12; 8; 16; – 42
Emporia (9-3) – 16; 5; 13; 15; – 49
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Life Prep – Duda 15, Lopez 6, Deodhar 6, Fane 6, Zacharia 5, Vergara 2, Lepkoswka 2.
Emporia – Gilpin 19, Snyder 12, Stewart 9, A. Baker 4, Kirmer 2, Peak 2, T. Baker 1,
