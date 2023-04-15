Emporia Public Schools took the first step toward increasing school safety this week, following suit with districts throughout the state and nation.
In 2023 alone, the United States has experienced at least 14 shootings on K-12 school property that resulted in injuries or deaths, according to Education Week. Since 2018, Education Week has counted a total of 158 shootings resulting in injury or death on school grounds.
At its April 12 meeting, the USD 253 Board of Education discussed the possibility of implementing SafeDefend, a school emergency response system to help mitigate potential danger.
Dan Cole, a representative from SafeDefend, told the board Wednesday that while most layers of safety at school help manage day-to-day incidents, SafeDefend is designed to help staff respond to emergencies.
“Everyone on campus is safer, the chaos is controlled faster and your law enforcement groups are more in tune with your administration on the emergency at hand,” he said.
SafeDefend works by helping schools be proactive about action steps for preventing crisis behavior and the response to an attack or crisis. The system can include activation modules, which can be activated with a press of a finger, and safety cabinets equipped with tools such as pepper spray, a window breaker and bleeding control.
The system can only be activated by staff who are registered in the system. Upon activation, alerts will sound, notifications will go out to all staff on campus and a 911 call is placed.
“The average 911 call that would come in and say ‘we’ve got an incident at Emporia High School,’ they might be on the phone for upwards of a minute, minute and a half trying to get good information so the dispatcher can give our law enforcement folks good detail so they know where to go,” Cole said. “Our system is activated, it improves response time by about three to five minutes, simply because the device lets them know exactly where the situation unfolded.”
The system would not alert parents of the lockdown, leaving that decision to the discretion of the district. Board members said they hope — if they were to purchase the system — that it would help deter potential aggressors from attempting an attack on the district.
The SafeDefend system is in place in over 300 campuses in 10 states and has not yet been used for an active weapon situation. The system is also in use in the USD 252 Southern Lyon County School District.
Following an emergency situation Wednesday, March 29 that led to four USD 253 school buildings being placed on various levels of lockdown, many parents and community members have increased their scrutiny of the district’s safety practices and asked about the possibility of further safety measures, including metal detectors.
Director of Community Relations Lyndel Landgren said the possibility of metal detectors has come before the district before, but no decision has been made yet on implementing the devices.
Following a March 2022 shooting at Olathe Public Schools that left four people — including the shooter — wounded, Olathe Public Schools Executive Director of Safety Services Brent Kiger told The Gazette that discussions of metal detectors were also held. Ultimately, he said, the district decided against implementing the detectors.
“Metal detectors, in and of themselves, they sound like a solution that would fix it. The reality is much more complex than that,” Kiger said.
The logistics and cost of implementing and manning metal detectors would be implausible with individuals coming in and out of school buildings with multiple entrances at all hours of the day, he added.
“We would need significant manpower to screen every single student that comes in,” Kiger said. “And what that does, potentially, is create a bottleneck. If all of our students show up between 7:30 and 7:50 and we’ve got 2,000 kids trying to get through a couple of doors, it’s going to create some bottleneck. It’s going to create a congregation of students in one spot, which for me, is a safety concern as well.”
The Olathe Public School Board also recently supplemented its security measures with a similar emergency alert system — CrisisAlert. While CrisisAlert and SafeDefend operate on the same premise of decreasing response time to emergency situations, Kiger said the day-to-day aspect of CrisisAlert was the appeal for selecting the system for Olathe Public Schools.
“Any staff member can put the building in lockdown, but also, with a three-button press of the badge that everyone wears around their lanyard, they can call for help in a more everyday type crisis, medical or a fight or a disturbance or a suspicious person,” he said. “That feature gets used every day.”
So far this year, the Emporia Board of Education has discussed safety three times at its regular meetings and has had one lockdown due to potential weapon-related situations, according to Gazette records.
As of its Jan. 25 board meeting, USD 253 reported that all district staff are trained for crisis and emergency response, including keeping students safe, assessing threats and risks and being empowered decision-makers. Additionally, local law enforcement train within the district schools after hours to familiarize themselves with the buildings.
Each school building has a secured entrance and cameras, as well as three security officers covering all buildings throughout the district. Visitors are screened and staff and volunteers receive background checks. The district also completes four fire drills, three crisis drills and two tornado drills each year and school personnel attend regular meetings with law enforcement.
The district meets to re-evaluate its safety plan after a security concern occurs.
Discussions on school safety are also happening at the state level. This session, the Kansas legislature proposed Senate Bill 116, which would have implemented a gun-safety curriculum in Kansas K-12 public schools, but was scrapped during the amendment process. A similar bill was vetoed by Gov. Laura Kelly in 2021.
