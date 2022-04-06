The red flag should fly at fire stations in the Emporia area Wednesday, due to dangerous weather for outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning covers both Chase and Lyon Counties from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Chase County is under a wind advisory as well.
“Burning is not recommended!” a National Weather Service notice said. “Never throw cigarettes out of a vehicle Check on any areas that have been recently burned.”
Wind gusts are expected to reach 33 miles per hour in Emporia during the afternoon. The relative humidity could dip as low as 20%.
The fire risk exists even though Emporia had its rainiest day of the month Tuesday. Emporia Municipal Airport recorded 0.23 inches of rain. It was also the warmest day in a week, with a high of 74 degrees.
The outdoor fire risk is likely to remain Thursday, with the wind not diminishing until late Friday. The days will be cooler, with a forecast high Wednesday of 61.
A freeze still is expected Friday night, with a low of 28. The next chance for rain does not come until Sunday night.
