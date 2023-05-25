Three Hornets earned the MIAA Academic Award of Excellence to highlight 12 Emporia State softball players that earned academic honors from the MIAA.
Emporia State had three players earn the MIAA Academic Excellence Award. Junior Alexis Dial has a 4.00 in Nursing, senior Josie Harrison has a 4.00 in Health and Human Performance and Sydney Righi has a 4.00 throughout her undergraduate and graduate career in Business. An MIAA Academic Excellence Award recipient must have a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of at least 4.00 at the certifying member institution. The honoree also must have at least two terms of attendance at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.