TOPEKA — Emporia High School’s Brenden Kienholz finished 11th in the state in singles at the KSHSAA 5A Boys State Tennis Tournament in Topeka over the weekend.
Things got off to a dicey start as Kienholz won his opening match against Cullen Knipp (St. James Academy) in a super tiebreaker, 7-5, 4-6, 10-5. According to Kienholz, it should not have reached that point.
“I was happy with the end result of that first match, not really how I got there,” Kienholz said. “I usually play pretty poorly early in the morning, which was the case there. My shots weren’t landing and things just weren’t working. But you just go back to those shots that you know you can put in. Maybe stop going for too much, just be consistent getting what you know you can, and go from there.”
Kienholz fell to eventual fourth-place finisher Sam Ritchie (Maize), 6-2, 6-3. He felt he played better in that match.
“The bigger bounce back for me was actually after the first match because I played so poorly,” Kienholz said. “In that second one, I actually played decently well. So, you play well and you lose, what can you do? You just go onto the next match and try to keep going.”
Kienholz was able to recover rather nicely, winning two more matches on the backside (where games are first to nine points) to conclude the first day of the event, topping Cael Province (De Soto), 9-1 and Jaden Rodriguez (Shawnee Heights), 9-0 before returning on Saturday and dropping 9-2 to Sanjay Rajkumar (Blue Valley Southwest), who finished fifth in the state.
The 11th place match against Leon Grzesik (Andover Central) did not take place due to an injury to his opponent.
Kienholz finishes his high school career as a two-time medalist as the top 12 finishers receive medals. He also finished 11th last year playing doubles.
All in all, it was a successful weekend for Kienholz as his tennis career comes to an end. He will be attending Oklahoma State next year to study finance and economics. But the memories and lessons he learned on the court will be with him for the rest of his life.
“Tennis is such a mental sport, so there’s a lot of lessons you can take, like working through adversity and stuff like that,” Kienholz said. “A lot of my friends have come from tennis and the coaches have been really good. It was a great experience all around.”
