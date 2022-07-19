As scary as the hot and humid forecast sounds, remember: it could be worse.
KAKE-TV reports Monday marked the anniversary of one of the hottest days in Kansas history. The temperature soared to 121 degrees in Fredonia in 1936, long before Frank Luntz created the term “climate change.”
Emporia's already passed the anniversary of its hottest recorded temperature. A 115-degree day occurred July 14, 1954. Records at Emporia Municipal Airport date from 1950.
A heat advisory covers all of eastern and southern Kansas for Tuesday from 1:00-8:00 p.m. The projected high temperature for Emporia is 100, but with a heat index not much higher at 101.
Yet in Wichita, the projected air temperature high Tuesday is 106. Salina's heat index could reach 108.
The next chance for rain in Emporia is not until Sunday night. And it's small, at 20%.
Otherwise, only one day in the next seven has a forecast high below 100.
I'm beginning to feel like we are living out an old Twilight Zone. Several episodes proved prophetic.
