Heat map - 7.20.22

This map shows projected heat indices for Tuesday. The Emporia area is in a heat advisory from 1:00-8:00 p.m.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

As scary as the hot and humid forecast sounds, remember: it could be worse.

KAKE-TV reports Monday marked the anniversary of one of the hottest days in Kansas history. The temperature soared to 121 degrees in Fredonia in 1936, long before Frank Luntz created the term “climate change.”

Tags

(1) comment

Fremon

I'm beginning to feel like we are living out an old Twilight Zone. Several episodes proved prophetic.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.