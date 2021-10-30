Area cross country teams competed in regionals last weekend.
The Chase County varsity girls placed third as a team in Regional 18, behind the efforts of Grace Newland (10th, 24:50.19), Alexis Monihen (24th, 27:33.06), Sierra Johnson (27th, 27:47.32), Kindle Glanville ( 28th, 27:50.46) and Leaya Francis (32nd, 28:25.70).
Northern Heights runner Teagan Hines placed sixth in the varsity girls 5k run, recording a time of 24:01.54.
Lebo varsity girls runners Kennah Speer and Anna Hasenclever placed 12th (22:23.34) and 39th (26:48.18), respectively, in the Regional 21 5k run.
In other regional action, Hartford’s Trinity Windle and Kira Westhoff placed 27th and 36th, respectively.
Olpe senior Josie Orear ran 24:02.63, placing eighth.
And Madison freshman Lily Hudson finished sixth, clocking 23:47.91.
Northern Heights varsity boys placed five runners in the top 30 in the 5k race: Joshua-Cooper Hamlin (third, 18:06.71); Jerrod Campbell ninth, 19:17.23); Rees Spade (22nd, 21:08.40); Grady Tiffany (23rd, 21:10.95); Jack Li (28th, 21:29.77).
The Chase County varsity boys placed two in the same race, Cooper Schroer (eighth, 19:03.22) and Carson Schroder (18th, 20:48.29).
In the Wichita 1A Regional, Madison’s Treyton Knox placed 24th running 20:21.19. Hartford’s Cody Cleveland ran 20:44.31, placing 28th and followed by teammate Samuel Blankly (38th, 21:23.29). Olpe runners Garrett Hammond and Connor Kueser ran 21:10.34 (33rd) and 21:56.20 (47th), respectively.
Lebo’s Colin Whalen finished seventh in 18:25 at the Centralia 1A Regional. Teammates Scott Smith (20:49) and Zane Edelman (20:58) placed 41st and 48th, respectively.
