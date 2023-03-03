There were some tense moments late, but the Emporia High School girls basketball team is heading back to the Class 5A state tournament after a 42-32 win over Maize South in the sub-state final on Friday night.
“I’m so happy for this group,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “They’re playing some really good basketball. My hat is tipped to them in terms of their toughness and that’s hard for me to say for a lot of people. These girls are gritty and they have fun. It’s so cool for them to win two games at home with a packed house. The community and students have been awesome. This is something you live for as a student-athlete and it’s amazing to be a part of it.”
Emporia led 27-24 heading into the fourth quarter, but Maize South connected on a 3-pointer to tie the game. Rebecca Snyder scored a basket before fouling out with 4:46 to play and her team up by two.
But Emporia was able to find offensive contributions elsewhere, going on an 11-2 run. Addie Kirmer and Alexa Shively connected on layups before the Mavericks hit a pair of free throws. Then Emporia went 5-of-6 from the line down the stretch to secure the game, with Ryan Peak hitting four of them.
“I knew when Rebecca went out, I had to step up and play defense like I know how to,” Peak said. “Hitting those free throws meant a lot to the team and a lot to me. We practice them every day and they came up big there.”
“We had to hit free throws and that game looks different if we don’t,” Dorsey added. “We had a big rebound off the free throw line and those are the toughness plays that we knew it would come down to. They’re a good basketball team and for us to do that down the stretch was important.”
Snyder credited her teammates’ growth over the course of the season playing with her off the floor to their success down the stretch.
“It’s something they’ve been able to adjust to as the season has gone on,” Snyder said. “We struggled with that at the beginning and the momentum did not change at all when I came out. That really shows our growth throughout the season.”
The Lady Spartans had a strong first quarter. Snyder began the game with a put-back layup before Maize South connected on a 3-pointer. But Emporia closed the quarter with an 11-0 run to take a 13-3 lead. Snyder scored the Lady Spartans’ first six points and she credited her teammates for the fast start.
“We were getting defensive stops and I just got open layups,” Snyder said. “It was really us as a team collectively.”
The second quarter was more balanced. Maize South scored the first five points of the frame before Emporia answered with five from Snyder to make it a 10-point game. The Mavericks were able to cut it to five points before Addie Kirmer connected on a 3-pointer to make it an eight-point game. Emporia led 24-16 at the half.
Neither team generated much offense in the third quarter, with just nine points being scored between the two teams. Maize South started the frame with a 5-0 run to make it a one-point game. Snyder hit a free throw and Peak had a bucket before the Mavericks hit one at the line as Emporia headed into the final quarter with a three-point lead.
Snyder led Emporia with 16 points. Peak and Kirmer added six points each.
The Class 5A state tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 8 and be held at White Auditorium. This will be Snyder’s second trip, and she’s glad to bring what is largely a new group with her this time.
“I love that I’m getting to go to state with two completely different teams,” Snyder said. “I think it adds so much to the experience that I get to bring them with me to something most of them haven’t been to yet.”
This will be Peak’s first state experience and she is looking forward to having it right here in Emporia.
“I’m so excited to be playing here in our hometown,” Peak said. “This is an opportunity not everyone gets so it’s really exciting.”
