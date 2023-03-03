There were some tense moments late, but the Emporia High School girls basketball team is heading back to the Class 5A state tournament after a 42-32 win over Maize South in the sub-state final on Friday night.

“I’m so happy for this group,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “They’re playing some really good basketball. My hat is tipped to them in terms of their toughness and that’s hard for me to say for a lot of people. These girls are gritty and they have fun. It’s so cool for them to win two games at home with a packed house. The community and students have been awesome. This is something you live for as a student-athlete and it’s amazing to be a part of it.”

