What goes up, they say, must come down. Even, sometimes, the price of gasoline.
AAA provided evidence of that Friday, as it reported the average price of regular unleaded in Lyon County declined day-to-day.
Admittedly, the drop wasn't much – a one-cent decline to $3.10 per gallon. But the price had held steady for about a week, after climbing above the three-dollar mark during October.
Chase County is also at $3.10 per gallon. Greenwood County is slightly lower, at an average $3.09. The statewide average is a rounded $3.13.
An analysis by AAA indicated lower crude oil prices and a larger U.S. stockpile have slowed inflation at the pump. West Texas Intermediate crude closed Thursday below $80 per barrel for the first time in almost a month.
