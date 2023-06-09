Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.