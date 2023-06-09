The Emporia High School girls basketball team was at the Pitt State basketball camp this week that concluded on Friday.
The Lady Spartans took all 12 returning seniors with them, in addition to a few JV players, plus some freshman and sophomores. They went an undefeated 8-0 in their games.
“We took about 21 kids down here and had two teams against really good competition,” Emporia High School head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “Pitt State runs a really nice camp and we wanted to see what we could be.”
Dorsey said one of the things the coaching staff was hoping to see was how girls could help in different spots when it comes time for the high school season. With a large group of returning seniors, Dorsey knows she will have a lot of players who can step up at any time.
“The main goal for us is we kind of know what a lot of them can do, but how can they help us,” Dorsey said. “I think what we saw is if it’s not your night, there’s another kid that it’s going to be their night because we have a lot of girls who can play and it’s next man up.”
Another thing Dorsey likes to use the summertime for is teaching the little things and seeing how the girls execute. She feels that will help the wins take care of themselves.
“We’re going to teach our kids how to win and I think that’s something people take for granted,” Dorsey said. “You want to teach your kids how to do the little things and execute, and this is when you do it.”
The camp consisted of teams from three different states and Dorsey said she received a lot of compliments throughout the week about the Emporia program.
“What we just got from a lot of coaches from Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma was how incredibly tough our program is and I am going to brag on that a little bit because we preach that,” Dorsey said. “We are going to be tough and physical and I could hear other coaches telling their players to play as hard as we were. For our girls to hear that from other coaches across three different states says something about the Lady Spartan basketball program.”
