TOPEKA – Gracie Gilpin scored 19 and Rebecca Snyder added 10 as the Emporia High girls basketball team used a second-half surge to beat back Highland Park 59-21 in its season opener Friday night.
The Spartans (1-0) outscored the Scots (0-1) 31-4 in the second half but not until after Highland Park came out fighting in the first half and playing Emporia to a 28-17 halftime deficit.
Spartan head coach Carolyn Dorsey said this was a very different Scots team than the one the Spartans beat 81-6 last year.
“We knew that,” she said. “They have a new coach and they had a lot more players come out. And we talked about that they’re going to be improved and I think they’re doing a nice job, but I think we were rattled. We talked about the first game always being kind of ugly and mucky, and it was.”
Junior post player Rebecca Snyder picked up her second foul with 5:47 left in the first quarter and Emporia leading 7-2. She sat the rest of the first half and, with senior post player Rylee Peak unavailable, the Spartans found themselves undersized down low.
“(Snyder’s) a big factor for us,” Dorsey said. “ … You could tell we were a little out of sync not playing with her and when the kids are used to playing with her every day, it changes the game.”
Highland Park tied the game at 7-7 before Emporia closed the first quarter on an 8-0 run to go up 15-7. The Scots hung tight with the Spartans in the second quarter and the teams went to halftime with Emporia on top 28-17.
“We settled early in the first half,” Dorsey said. “We took the long shots, we took the quick shots. We wanted to hit that 5-point basket and it doesn’t exist. And that’s what was so frustrating is we wanted to pount it inside. We wanted to get in the paint. And we didn’t do any of that.”
WIth Snyder back in the lineup to start the second half, it didn’t take long for the Spartans to build separation. They opened the third quarter on a 19-0 run and outscored the Scots in that period 21-2. The also won the fourth quarter 10-2 with a running clock and bench players.
“I think it goes back to our defensive ability,” Dorsey said of Emporia’s success in the second half. “We were able to pressure them, able to trap them again with Rebecca being back, and all of a sudden we get run-outs and all of a sudden you could see them almost breathe and relax. Now the same shots that weren’t falling, they hit in the second half because they had some rhythm.”
The Spartans forced 31 Highland Park turnovers and held them to 6 of 32 (19%) shooting. One-third of the Scots’ points came at the free throw line.
But Dorsey said that wasn’t the best her defense was capable of.
“It could have been better,” she said. “ … There’s some areas we need to get a little bit better as a whole. Honestly, if we get into foul trouble, we’re going to have to adjust defensively, and I thought they did an okay job with that. But that’s going to be where our hat hangs and we’ve got to be better. The first half, basically, wasn’t the pride of us, but I felt the second half they came out and the offense got easier because they guarded in the second half better.”
Ten Spartans scored in the game and as a unit they shot 37% (21 of 57) from the floor. Along with Gilpin’s and Snyder’s contributions, Maddyn Stewart scored eight and Addie Kirmer added seven.
BACK AT IT
Dorsey said it was nice to get her team back out on the court after three weeks of preparing for the season. She added that going up against an actual opponent allowed the coaching staff the opportunity to assess where the team was.
“We’ve seen what we think are our weaknesses and strengths, and (Highland Park was) able to expose us on some of them, which confirms what we thought,” she said. “But to get them back out there, it’s fun. It’s exciting. It’s a really good group and I’m really excited for them this year.”
UP NEXT
The Spartans will return to Topeka on Tuesday to take on Washburn Rural. The Junior Blues opened their season Friday with a 54-14 throttling of Topeka West.
Dorsey said that her team needs to “fine tune some things” before its next game.
“We’ve got to be stronger, I think, offensively,” she said. “We’ve got to have a little bit more rhythm. Washburn Rural is talented, and man, they’ve got a lot of weapons and we’ve got to be overall, collectively, better defensively if we want to be able to shut all of their weapons down.”
EMPORIA 59, HIGHLAND PARK 21
Emporia (1-0) – 15; 13; 21; 10: -– 59
Highland Park (0-1) – 7; 10; 2; 2; – 21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Emporia – Gilpin 10 (7-21), Snyder 10 (4-7), Stewart 8 (3-7), Kirmer 7 (3-10), Herfkens 4 (1-2), T. Baker 3 (1-3), Wiltz 2 (0-0), Garcia 2 (1-2), A. Baker 2 (1-4), Gutierrez 2 (0-0).
Highland Park – Ramsey 12 (3-5), Sanders 6 (2-10), Taylor 3 (1-9).
