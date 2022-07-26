CareArc has announced the promotion of Tammy Black to the position of Medical Director, where she will be responsible for overseeing CareArc’s medical department.
Since first joining CareArc in 2021, Black has served as a Nurse Practitioner and is responsible for providing family medicine at CareArc’s Emporia Health Center. She has worked collaboratively with her team to provide comprehensive services to her patients.
According to Renee Hively, CEO of CareArc, “We are very pleased to be giving Tammy Black a chance to use her years of experience to better serve our patients. We fully expect Black will be an asset in the years to come that allows us to remain focused providing convenient and affordable healthcare to our community.”
Black brings over 33 years of clinical nursing experience, with a focus on family, emergency, and cardiac medicine. She has worked previously at Memorial Health System of Abilene Emergency Department, providing comprehensive care to patients, and at Newman Cardiology caring for cardiac patients.
Black received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Emporia State University. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner from Wichita State University.
“I am very grateful for this opportunity at CareArc,” Black said. “I look forward to working with our administration, providers, and nursing staff to deliver the very best in healthcare to the patients we serve. Our team in the medical department has a top priority of ensuring caring, compassionate, and competent care. I plan to continue promoting an atmosphere that is focused on quality for the patient and growth for CareArc.”
Black will continue to see patients in addition to her new duties. CareArc is accepting new patients.
