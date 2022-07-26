Tammy Black.jpg

Tammy Black

 Courtesy CareArc

CareArc has announced the promotion of Tammy Black to the position of Medical Director, where she will be responsible for overseeing CareArc’s medical department.

Since first joining CareArc in 2021, Black has served as a Nurse Practitioner and is responsible for providing family medicine at CareArc’s Emporia Health Center. She has worked collaboratively with her team to provide comprehensive services to her patients.

