The Emporia High boys wrestling team began its quest for a state title Friday at Hartman Arena in Park City and will continue through Saturday.
Seven Spartans qualified for the state tournament.
“We set as a team goal: ‘We want to be top 10,’ which we realistically think we can be,” said Emporia head coach Brook Medrano. “That’s what we’d like. I think we could be a top five team if all the cards fall our way.”
Medrano said he felt more confidence going into the state tournament than he had in his three previous seasons as the head coach.
“I just think I’ve got a lot of confidence in them,” he said. “They put in the work and now I’m excited to see the work pay off.”
According to Medrano, the team has grown tremendously through the year and some wrestlers have beaten opponents late in the season to whom they lost early in the season.
“That’s what I try to instill in them, is to just trust the process,” he said. “Let’s just keep getting better every day and that’s what they’re doing. Their shape’s really good and they’re coming together as a team like a family, so it’s pretty fun to watch as a coach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.