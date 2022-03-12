EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
Steven Zerr, owner of the two Twice the Ice service stations in Emporia, who was named the 2022 Ice House Owner of the Year by the Ice House Owners Association at its February convention in Nashville.
Emporia Middle School assistant principal Emily Baker, who was announced as the new principal at Riverside Elementary School. She will take over those duties for the 2022-23 school year.
The Emporia High girls, the Lebo girls and the Olpe boys basketball teams, which all qualified for this week’s state tournaments.
Emporia State athletic director Kent Weiser, who announced his impending retirement this week after 23 years in the position.
Newman Regional Health, which celebrated its 100th anniversary last Sunday.
Former Emporia State women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider, who was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year after leading Kansas to a 20-8 regular-season record.
