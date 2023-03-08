Four area teams head to the Kansas State High School Activities Association State Basketball Championships this week. The Olpe High School boys and girls squads will play in Dodge City at the United Wireless Arena. And the Lebo High School boys and girls programs will travel to Barton Community College in Great Bend for their hardwood showdowns.
Girls 1A DI State Basketball Championship
The No. 7 seed Olpe meets No. 2 seed Quinter High School (20-3) Wednesday at 6 p.m. in a quarterfinal matchup. The 16-7 Lady Eagles will have to find a way to contend with Quinter’s 6-foot-2 left-handed post player Anna Briggs, who averages 16.5 points and nearly 11 rebounds per game.
Girls 1A DII State Basketball Championship
The No. 1 seed Lebo Lady Wolves (23-0) take on No. 8 seed Pawnee Heights High School (10-13) Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Lady Tigers dispatched the 15-7 Wilson High School last Saturday. Pawnee Heights 6-foot-3 post player Olivia Hands scored 25 points on the Lady Dragons. This is Pawnee Heights’ first trip to the state tournament.
Boys 1A DI State Basketball Championship
The Olpe Eagles (21-2), ranked No. 1 in 1A Division I, secured the No. 1 seed and will play No. 8 seed Centralia High School Thursday at 2 p.m.
Boys 1A DII State Basketball Championship
The No. 6 seed Lebo Wolves (16-7) face No. 3 seed Tipton High School (19-5) Thursday at 8 p.m. Tipton’s Daniel Eilert — a defensive end on the Blujays football team — averages 13 points per game and nine rebounds. The Wolves’ Landon Grimmett averages 21 points per game, and Zach Oswald is averaging 10 points and nine rebounds per contest.
