kshsaa.jpeg

Four area teams head to the Kansas State High School Activities Association State Basketball Championships this week. The Olpe High School boys and girls squads will play in Dodge City at the United Wireless Arena. And the Lebo High School boys and girls programs will travel to Barton Community College in Great Bend for their hardwood showdowns.

Girls 1A DI State Basketball Championship

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.