The Emporia High School boys basketball team is under new leadership this season, and the Lee Baldwin era is off to a pretty good start.
The Spartans entered the holiday break with a 5-1 record after winning just four games last season. But Baldwin won’t take credit for the team’s success.
“I got really lucky,” Baldwin said after the team’s win over Hayden on Dec. 9. “We have a bunch of guys that are back from last year when they took their lumps and got a lot of experience and then we got a great transfer that came in. So, I’m not going to take a whole lot of credit for the start we’ve had.”
Basketball was big for Baldwin growing up in Ottawa, and he credited his parents for getting him involved in the sport early on.
“I was lucky that my parents got me involved really early,” Baldwin said. “I played travel basketball growing up and played throughout high school, then went on to play for two years in community college.”
Baldwin followed his head coach to become a junior college assistant before starting his high school coaching path. This is his 10th year as a head coach and has been coaching high school for 14 years. He was an assistant at Augusta and then took over as head coach at Cheney for eight years. He comes to Emporia after serving one year as head coach at Goddard.
Baldwin heard about the opening from former head coach Beau Welch, who took the assistant principal/athletic director position this year.
“I had heard the position was going to be open,” Baldwin said. “Coach Welch has become a friend of mine and he told me he was going to be taking the athletic director position and if I was interested in applying. I applied, interviewed for it and luckily for me, it worked out.”
Welch felt the team could be pretty good this year having a number of key players returning this season. He’s excited to see Baldwin’s early success and thinks the team can continue its winning ways.
“I felt we had a chance to be successful this year after being a very young squad last year and returning so much experience,” Welch said. “I think he has done a good job of implementing his values into our kids.”
Former Emporia High School Athletic Director Curtis Simons hired Baldwin, and he noted he got some high praise from his former boss.
“We had a very good pool of candidates for the position,” Simons said. “We had five interviews set up and once we had the two finalists, I called for references. I had great references for Coach Baldwin. His previous athletic director said to me he was the best basketball coach they had in his six years as AD.”
Baldwin, who teaches physical education at Emporia High School and has been teaching PE for over a decade, credits Welch with preparing him for what to expect when taking over the program.
“Coach Welch did a really good job of giving me all the ins and outs,” Baldwin said. “Things like who was returning, strengths and weaknesses and obviously with the league changing, removing and adding some new teams to the schedule. So, I had a pretty good idea of what I was getting myself into and I thank Coach Welch for that.”
Simons also noted he got a glimpse of how Baldwin coached before he retired in June, and was impressed with what he saw.
“I watched some of his summer practices in June before I retired and was impressed with his attention to detail, his energy level, his enthusiasm, and his ability to connect with kids,” Simons said. “He is a great motivator.”
Things have been going well so far for Baldwin, and he credits a lot of that to the group of kids that he’s fortunate enough to be able to coach.
“I think it’s going really well,” Baldwin said. “We have really good guys and I enjoy being around them every day. We laugh and joke around, but we know when it’s time to be serious. We can’t take ourselves too seriously because, at the end of the day, it’s just high school basketball. But our guys have gotten an idea of when to lock in and when not to. I think the best thing is I just enjoy being around these guys.”
