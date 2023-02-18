Medicaid expansion and election security topped constituent concerns as local lawmakers discussed their thoughts during the first legislative dialogue of the year Saturday morning at Flint Hills Technical College.
The legislative dialogues are hosted by the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce's Government Matters Committee. State House representatives Mark Schreiber (Dist. 60), Dr. Duane Droge (Dist. 13), and Eric Smith (Dist. 76) took part in the conversation, while Sen. Jeff Longbine sent along his regrets for missing the event.
Smith said it's been a busy year so far, with more than 700 bills introduced since the legislative session began. Because of that, he said it's important to give legislators time to review and educate themselves on the bills like the so-called Parental Bill of Rights which was recently folded in as an amendment to House Bill 2271.
"In the end I have a make a decision," he said. "I don't get to use a pen name. ... In the end I have to make a decision and I've got people on both sides of that issue that I promise you are passionate on both sides."
Schreiber said he's been busy in the Legislative Modernization Committee Judiciary Committee and the House Committee on Education.
He told constituents he continues to oppose the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, which would prohibit transgender athletes from participating in girls' or women's sports, because he feels the Kansas State High School Activities Association and NCAA already have sufficient rules in place to handle those issues.
Droge referred to himself as the new kid on the block, having been selected to take the District 13 seat vacated by Joe Newland in December. He said it's been a big learning curve working on the Social Services Budget Committee, and mentioned his desire to save taxpayer money when possible. He said he's been working with Smith on changes that would make it easier for rural ambulance crews to transfer patients.
Smith said he's on the Kansas Water Committee for the first time this year, which is something he's wanted to sit on for quite some time. He said western Kansas is in a "dire situation" with the Ogallala Aquifer's continued depletion.
The Ogallala Aquifer, which stretches across several Plains states, is the largest underground store of fresh water in the country. The aquifer has been used by farmers to irrigate farms in western Kansas since the 1940s, and the water is not replacing at a rate consistent with its use.
Smith said some bills that address the issue and make sure everyone is on the same page will be advanced. He's also continued on the Judiciary Committee and mentioned possible changes to juvenile justice rules. He said Senate Bill 367, which was implemented in 2016, was designed to reduce youth incarceration rates but had some "unintended consequences." Smith said changes would address those consequences.
Lori Torres of Olpe said she was disappointed in the legislature for its inability to move forward with Medicaid expansion. She noted that a majority of Kansans want Medicaid to expand and that Kansas is one of just 11 states that has not expanded health care.
Smith said does not believe that people actually understand what Medicaid expansion does, and would send people who are currently on Medicaid would be "pushed to the back of the line" when it comes to medical care. He said health care reform needs to come, but there should be other options that don't add debt to the federal government.
"I'm willing to expand Medicaid for those who are currently on Medicaid," he said. "Folks who are currently on Medicaid are not getting full services. I understand that there are people who are in need of health care."
Droge said he's also generally opposed to Medicaid expansion and does not trust that 70% of Kansans actually support it.
Schreiber, on the other hand, has been a vocal proponent.
"In 2017 we passed Medicaid expansion in the House and I supported it then. It failed on the override by three votes I believe it was," he said. "In 2019 we passed it again and it died over in the Senate."
Schreiber said he wants to fill the gaps that prevent uninsured Kansans from getting health care.
Another constituent said she was still concerned about election security. Schreiber said he was not concerned about it because he's had many conversations about elections with Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat and Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab.
Droge said he feels more secure about elections since having conversations with Schwab, but had shared some of the same concerns.
The next legislative dialogue is set for 8 a.m. March 8 at Flint Hills Technical College.
