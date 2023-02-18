Medicaid expansion and election security topped constituent concerns as local lawmakers discussed their thoughts during the first legislative dialogue of the year Saturday morning at Flint Hills Technical College.

The  legislative dialogues are hosted by the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce's Government Matters Committee. State House representatives Mark Schreiber (Dist. 60), Dr. Duane Droge (Dist. 13), and Eric Smith (Dist. 76) took part in the conversation, while Sen. Jeff Longbine sent along his regrets for missing the event. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.