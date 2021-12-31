As we play out the final hours of 2021, it’s time to look back at the top local sports stories from throughout the year.
With all of the incredibly talented players and coaches in the area, it would be impossible to detail every noteworthy accomplishment of 2021. Only the 10 biggest stories are listed below, but we here at The Gazette want to salute all of our local athletes as well as their coaches and families for all the hard work they’ve put in to earn success on the field, court, mat or pool.
No. 10: Lyon County League Tournament celebrates 100th year
The Lyon County League Tournament was played for the 100th year in January, with the Olpe girls winning their fourth straight and the Lebo boys winning their first crown since 2012.
The story of the tournament begins on Jan. 14, 1922, when officials from eight rural high schools in Lyon County gathered together and decided to hold annual athletic events for various sports. At the time, the eight schools that agreed to play were Admire, Allen, Americus, Bushong, Hartford, Miller, Neosho Rapids and Reading.
The first playing of the tournament took place on March 4 and 5, 1922, and was held at the dual-court gymnasium at Kansas Normal School, as Emporia State University was known back then.
While there were certainly some highlights, such as Neosho Rapids forward Bernice Hartenbower scoring 94 total points in three games, the tournament did not necessarily go off without a hitch.
Allen did not end up competing in either the boys or girls competitions and Hartford was unable to assemble a girls team. The first-round match-up between the Reading and Miller boys was nixed because the two principals couldn’t agree on a game referee. At one point during a game, a bulldog somehow ended up on the court, delaying the contest until it could be shooed away.
The orange and black champions’ pennants went home with the Americus boys and the Neosho Rapids girls, and all involved agreed to play again the following year.
The tournament was played at the KNS gymnasium for three more years. Then, from 1926 - 1940, it was played at the Admire gymnasium, save for an experimental year in 1933 when Bushong hosted, with the reasoning being that the smaller setting there would make the crowd seem larger.
But then, in 1941, the tournament was moved to Civic Auditorium (now White Auditorium) where it is still played today.
It seems unlikely that a league made up of rural schools that have consolidated multiple times and shifted league alliances would be one of the most successful in the country at keeping an annual tournament alive.
And yet, the tournament will be played once again in 2022.
No. 9: Dorsey wins Centennial League Coach of the Year
Carolyn Dorsey, head coach of the Emporia High girls basketball team, was voted the 2020-21 Centennial League Coach of the Year by her fellow league coaches in March.
The honor came after a season in which Dorsey led the Lady Spartans to a 15-7 record, a third-place Centennial League finish and right to the cusp of a state tournament berth.
Dorsey said that the honor was “extremely flattering and humbling,” particularly since many of the coaches in the league were coaching when she played for Emporia High years ago and are still coaching now that she’s at the helm of her former squad.
But Dorsey acknowledged that she didn’t earn the award by herself and that she would never be where she was without the hard work of her players.
Three other Spartans received postseason accolades. Junior Gracie Gilpin, Emporia’s leading scorer that season, was named to the All-Centennial League first team. Fellow junior Allie Baker and sophomore Rebecca Snyder were also recognized by appearing on the honorable mention list.
No. 8: Jobe wins MIAA Player of the Year
Tre’Zure Jobe — a redshirt sophomore last year on the Emporia State women’s basketball team — was named the MIAA Player of the Year for 2020-21.
The title was justly awarded, as Jobe led the conference in points per game (20.3), minutes per game (38.3) and steals per game (2.9) while fueling her team to an 18-7 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance.
Jobe was also named to the league’s All-Defensive Team and was the only unanimous All-MIAA First Team pick. Her teammate Fredricka Sheats earned All-MIAA Third Team honors while Karsen Schultz and Ehlaina Hartman received honorable mentions.
Jobe’s accolades in the 2020-21 season came in addition to those from 2019-20, when she was also an All-MIAA First Team selection and earned the MIAA Freshman of the Year mantle.
No. 7: Lebo volleyball finishes as state runner-up
The Lebo volleyball team finished second at the 1A Division II state tournament in November after coming up just short against Hanover in the championship match.
The Wolves ended their season at 39-5. As the No. 1 seed at state, they beat No. 8 Bucklin 25-17, 25-10; No. 5 Central Christian 25-11, 25-19; and No. 4 Wheatland-Grinnell 30-28, 25-12 in state pool play.
They defeated No. 3 Central Plains in the state semifinal 25-23, 25-20 to earn a spot in the championship match.
Senior setter/outside hitter Abby Peek, junior outside hitter Brooklyn Jones, sophomore middle blocker Audrey Peek and freshman outside hitter Saige Hadley were named to the Class 1A Division II All-State Tournament Team by the Kansas Volleyball Association.
It was the second time that Jones, Abby Peek and Audrey Peek were selected for the award.
No. 6: Sull rolls up record-breaking night on gridiron
The Hartford football team opened its season by beating Maranatha Christian Academy 100-58 on Sept. 3. The Jaguars’ ridiculous scoring effort was fueled by senior running back Shayden Sull’s state record-breaking performance.
Sull scored 13 touchdowns in the game — 12 with his feet and another through the air — which set a new record for 8-man football.
He was also accountable for 90 of the Jaguars’ 100 points as he added six 2-point conversions to his 13 touchdowns. That also set an 8-man record for the state of Kansas.
And while he didn’t break a record with this stat, his 494 rushing yards are well worth mentioning.
Sull was a unanimous first-team All-Lyon County League pick on offense and a second-team pick on defense and special teams.
No. 5: ESU soccer has best season in program history
The Emporia State women’s soccer team fielded the best season in its 20-year program history in 2021.
The Hornets finished the year with a 19-3-1 record, which was better than what any other Emporia State team had ever put together.
On Nov. 14, a short-handed Emporia State squad shut out Central Missouri 1-0 to win its first MIAA Championship.
That tournament victory earned Emporia State an automatic NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship berth, and the Hornets were selected to host the first two rounds Nov. 19-21.
Emporia State beat Northwest Missouri State 2-0 for its first-ever NCAA tournament victory in front of a large, enthusiastic crowd at the ESU Pitch. However, the Hornets’ season came to an end with a 1-0 second-round loss to Bemidji State two days later.
But after the defeat, Emporia State looked ahead to the future. Six seniors graduated off this year’s team but the Hornets’ top four goal scorers will return in 2022.
No. 4: EHS girls golf posts historic season
In 2021, the Emporia High girls golf team racked up accomplishments that no other past group of Spartans had before, including their best Centennial League finish (second), their best state finish (eighth), their best individual Centennial League finish (Avary Eckert, first) and their first time placing an individual in the top 20 at state (Avary Eckert, fifth; Olivia Eckert, 20th).
But the season was memorable not simply because it was historic, but because the team had such good chemistry amongst its various characters.
Head coach Rick Eckert said that each player brought their distinct personality to the team. There was the lively Lacey Rust, who once brought a robotic baby to practice as part of a class project and, according to her teammates, was allegedly chased by a cow and bitten by a mouse this year; the relaxed, optimistic Olivia Eckert, who was always offering her teammates a positive perspective; the competitive, hard-working McKenna Haynes, who was a talented wrestler playing her first year of golf; the focused, motivated Avary Eckert, who could be counted on for a quick bit of coaching if her dad wasn’t readily available; and the deadpan Ella Fessler, whom Rick Eckert said “has the driest sense of humor you can imagine.”
But the fun they had off of the course didn’t preclude them from taking the sport seriously when they needed to. Rick Eckert said that each golfer knew what they needed to do and worked hard every day to reach their objective. For Olivia Eckert, it was her short game. For Fessler, it was chipping. For Avary Eckert, it was consistency. For Rust, it was knocking her scores down 15-20 shots. And for Haynes, it was learning a new sport and competing in it at a high level.
The good news for all involved is that there were no seniors on this year’s squad and everyone will be back next season, looking to take the program to even greater heights.
No. 3: EHS divers Higgins, Vincent dominate 5-1A state
Emporia High’s divers were nearly perfect in 2021.
In his sophomore season, Braxton Higgins won the state championship as well as every competition he partook in.
Oh, and it was his first year in the sport.
And Higgins didn’t just win the state competition —he utterly dominated it. His final score was 487.50 and that of the second-place finisher, Andrew Hartegan of St. James Academy, was 345.00. For context, the difference between Higgins’ and Hartegan’s scores (142.50) was nearly equivalent to the difference between Hartegan’s runner-up score and the score of 12th place finisher (142.85).
That followed a season in which Higgins finished first at every meet he entered, broke the school records in the six- and 11-dive competitions and won the Centennial League with a score of 548.55, which broke that meet’s record and would have broken the state meet record had it taken place there.
Meanwhile, Cadance Vincent won every competition of her junior season until she reached the state meet, where she finished second. She registered a final score of 346.29 to edge out third-place finisher Emma Holton of St. James Academy by 3.3 points.
That was Vincent’s second appearance at the state dive meet, having also qualified for it as a freshman in 2019. She didn’t have the opportunity to qualify for state in 2020 as that season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
No. 2: Nelson, Davis retire from Olpe girls basketball; Slaymaker takes over
A few months after the Olpe girls basketball team won its fourth state championship, head coach Jesse Nelson and assistant coach Carolyn Davis announced their simultaneous and surprising retirements.
For Davis — who had played for Nelson for four seasons and coached with him for another 23 — 2020-21 was an utterly exhausting year of teaching and coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic, and she decided on April 1 that she would retire from teaching. However, in order to retain her benefits from the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System, she would have to wait 180 days before she could coach high school basketball again, postponing any potential return until well after the start of the 2021-22 season.
She resolved, instead, to hang it up for good.
That would prove to be a pivotal facet in Nelson’s decision-making. Back in March, he — perhaps presciently — had said of Davis, “I have many times in recent years said I wouldn’t want to do this job without her and sometimes I’ve said I’m not sure I could do this job without her.”
So, faced with the reality that he’d have to go into next season without his trusty assistant, Nelson decided to call it a career as well. In 44 seasons, he’d collected 951 wins, 30 state tournament appearances and four state titles
Replacing a legend is always a daunting task. Olpe decided to replace its legends with another: former Emporia State men’s basketball and Chase County girls basketball coach Ron Slaymaker.
It was a highly unique situation. Very few coaches take over a program on a 51-game winning streak and defending a state title. And perhaps even fewer coaches replace someone with whom they’ve had a close, personal friendship for more than 50 years.
Nelson was the first recruit that Slaymaker ever signed at Emporia State back in 1970. And then once Nelson graduated, Slaymaker gave his former player his first coaching position as an assistant on his Hornet coaching staff.
Over the years, the two maintained a steadfast relationship, with Nelson even becoming a mentor to his old coach when Slaymaker came out of retirement to lead the Chase County girls basketball team in 2014.
Perhaps that’s why Slaymaker was the perfect fit for the role.
Slaymaker has already retired twice — once from Emporia State in 1998, and then again from Chase County earlier this year. It wasn’t necessarily his intention to start coaching once more, but events unfolded in such a way that the door was opened to him again.
As the commissioner of the Lyon County League, Slaymaker was very close to Olpe’s coaching search. He said initially the hope was to hire an internal candidate, but when that didn’t work out, the school asked him for help with identifying quality applicants.
When he couldn’t find anyone willing to even try filling the shoes Nelson and Davis left behind, Slaymaker agreed to do it. But he knows that he’s only a temporary solution for Olpe and that at some point the school will have to bring in a younger, more long-term head coach. He isn’t sure how long he’ll hold the position, but he’s going to do everything he can to sustain the success that the Eagles have had for decades.
No. 1: Olpe wins triple crown
You’d be hard-pressed to find a more impressive story statewide than Olpe’s athletic domination in 2021, as the Eagles won state championships in girls basketball, boys basketball and football.
The Olpe girls basketball team went 25-0 in 2020-21, including a 42-25 win over Norwich in the 1A Division I state championship game in Dodge City on March 13. It was the Eagles’ second straight perfect season, their first title since 2011 and their fourth overall.
That trophy was particularly sweet for a team that had its campaign for a state title in 2020-21 cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic in the semifinals.
All of Olpe’s wins came by double-digits and most of them by exorbitant amounts. Combined with the previous year’s 26-0 record, the state championship game victory made Olpe the winner of 51 straight as Nelson captured the 951st and final win of his 44-year career at the helm.
Later that same day and on the same court, the Olpe boys basketball team brought home its first-ever state title with a 54-47 win over previously unbeaten South Gray.
After pulling out to an early first-quarter lead, the Eagles went into the locker room trailing 27-20 at halftime and by the 4:42 mark of the third quarter, they were behind 33-25.
But then the Eagle defense put the clamps on South Gray, holding them scoreless for nearly the next six minutes. By that point, Olpe had taken the lead. In total, the Eagles outscored South Gray 34-20 in the second half to claim the title and finish the season 18-3.
Eight months later, the Olpe football team won its second-straight state championship by pummeling Inman 35-6 in Hays on Nov. 27. The victory capped off the Eagles’ second-straight 13-0 season and earned head coach Chris Schmidt his third football state title.
Olpe was rarely challenged throughout the entire season. Nine of its wins were shutouts and the most points it gave up in any game were the 12 points that Lyndon put up in the Eagles’ 70-12 win. Their smallest margin of victory came in the state semifinal against Centralia when they won 28-6.
For his efforts during the 2020-21 school year (which included a 2020 state championship too), Schmidt was named a Kansas Shrine Bowl coach and the 2020-21 Kansas High School Sports Awards Coach of the Year by USA Today in July.
