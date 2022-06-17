The Emporia Municipal Band had 10 distinguished guests at its concert on Thursday: the National Teacher Hall of Fame inductees.
Inductees passed out treats to concert attendees before the concert and visited with Emporia residents. They also participated in the traditional children’s march, joining the kids as they marched through Fremont Park with American and Kansas flags.
The 10 inductees will join the NTHF in a ceremony Friday evening at the Memorial Student Union Ballroom at Emporia State University.
Andrew Beiter, an eighth-grade social studies teacher from Springville, New York, and class of 2020 NTHF inductee said being named as an inductee was “the best feeling ever.”
“Secretly all of us welcome the outside world acknowledging what our lifetime profession has been,” Beiter said. “For me in the classroom and founding two organizations that train teachers and to be recognized for that, even though that’s not why I went into it, that’s really validating.”
Beiter said his first thought when he heard about the award was to call his fifth-grade teacher to share the news.
“This award, like most awards, does not belong to the individual, especially with teaching,” Beiter said. “My name’s on it, but it belongs to her.”
Beiter said that his time in Emporia has refueled him to go back to New York and to his work.
“I was empowered by the work of William Allen White, who I had no idea about,” Beiter said. “The fact that he staked his professional reputation fighting against overt racism and anti-democratic practices, to me, is incredible.”
“At the half-point of my career, it’s almost a baptism in him and following in those footsteps,” Beiter said. “We train teachers on the importance of standing up for others and fighting against those darker impulses we all have. So being around him was really invigorating.”
Friday morning, the inductees will head to the National Memorial to Fallen Educators for the rededication ceremony where 16 names will be added to the monument.
Dr. Anthony Salvatore, the assistant principal at Sandy Hook Elementary a year before the deadly school shooting, said being at the NTHF events is rewarding, but can bring back hard memories.
“It’s surreal. It opens up the wounds. It’s like somebody flips a switch. Even coming here today, some things create that flashback of what happened to the people I knew, the kids I knew,” Salvatore said. “We’ve seen them at the rally in Washington D.C. Third, fourth-graders, and now they’re in high school and getting to be of voting age and taking a stand and I think that’s important.”
The National Memorial to Fallen Educators, which features the names of educators who lost their lives doing their jobs, was created after the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012.
“When I first heard about it, I just started sobbing,” Salvatore said. “To have a different community, that we never even knew about, would do something that monumental and that important becomes a grounding piece for me personally to be able to be here when it was first dedicated and to be able to come back every year and sadly, to see more names added on to the monument.”
“It becomes a necessary part of the healing,” Salvatore continued. “They call it traumatic growth, to know that it’s important to remember who these people are, and their stories, and their families’ stories about who they were. That’s one of the biggest fears of these mass casualties, forgetting who these people are.”
This year, the monument will add the names of Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles, the two educators who lost their lives in May during the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.
“When Uvalde happened, it was like it happened all over again,” Salvatore said. “I was getting texts from people in Emporia and Minnesota, telling me ‘Thinking of you’ and ‘So sorry this happened.’”
Salvatore says his next mission is to make sure communities like Uvalde have access to the same resources Sandy Hook did after the tragic shooting, including medical personnel and mental health professionals.
