The Flint Hills Community Health Center board has three current openings. But some conditions apply.
A chart displayed at this past week's board meeting indicates one of the open positions must be filled by someone who cannot attend board meetings in person. Chief Executive Officer Renee Hively said this is due to the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine rules.
“In order to be exempt from the vaccine mandates, you have to be remote-only,” Hively explained. Patients who live outside Kansas or engage in tele-health would be eligible.
“We need two female Hispanic consumer members,” Hively continued. She said 51% of the board must be users of clinic services, based on requirements set by the board.
Hively also said the third open position must be filled by a female, but someone who does not use clinic services.
People who fit those qualifications and would like to serve can contact Hively by calling 620-342-4864.
The board must have between nine and 25 members to be in compliance with federal rules.
