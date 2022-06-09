The Emporia Jr’s baseball team completed a doubleheader sweep of Andover in their opening night doubleheader at Sodens Grove on Wednesday night.
Emporia won the first game, 7-6, in five innings and the second game, 15-5 in a 10-run rule. Games are seven innings long but are capped at an hour and 45 minutes for time purposes.
“We have pretty good team chemistry,” head coach Anthony Markowitz said. “I just think our guys need to continue to learn how to play the game the right way together. Getting a couple of wins with how young these guys are is really good for them. I think they’re excited and I hope it helps them want to keep showing up, learning, and getting better as the summer goes on.”
The highlight of the night was a nine-run fifth inning in game two. Andover walked the bases loaded with one out when Jackson Goodman followed up with a two-run single. Aiden Ewing doubled in another run and Tanner Seidl drove in the fourth run of the inning with a single to right. Telo Trujillo reached on an error that allowed two more runs to score, Chase Harrington tripled to left to drive in two more runs and scored the final run of the night on a passed ball.
Markowitz was happy to see the offense break out, but he feels there’s room for improvement with their approach at the plate.
“We started off kind of slow and I think it’s a mindset thing,” Markowitz said. “I think our guys are second-guessing themselves at the plate in terms of if the pitch is a ball or a strike out of the hand. We just need to have an aggressive mindset and think, ‘swing, swing, swing,’ until the last second and we can take if we need to. That mindset gives us a chance to be aggressive and become better hitters at the plate also.”
Emporia got off to slow starts on the mound in both games. In game one, Madden Seidel allowed three runs in the first two innings. He ended up giving up five (four earned) in 3.2 innings, but he did strike out seven. Luke Marshall allowed one hit and one unearned run with three strikeouts in 1.1 innings.
“I think Luke Marshall did a good job of throwing strikes and competing,” Markowitz said. “But as a game between both teams overall, I thought it was a little sloppy off the mound.”
In game two, Andrew Ruxton got the start and allowed five runs in his first two innings before settling down with two scoreless frames. Trujillo, who started at shortstop in both games, threw a perfect fifth with three strikeouts.
“I thought Madden and Andrew battled because neither had their stuff completely tonight,” Markowitz said. “But they really need to find a way to start innings better. The mindset for them needs to be that the first out is the most important out of an inning. Sometimes we get a little relaxed out there and erratic on the mound for the first hitter.”
In the first game, Emporia walked off in the bottom of the fifth. Three straight walks loaded the bases and Caydrick Crouch scored the winning run on a wild pitch.
Emporia returns to the field on June 14th when they will host the Kansas Senators for another doubleheader at Sodens Grove beginning at 6 p.m.
