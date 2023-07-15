More than 75 entries featuring a variety of mediums from Legos to paintings were on display for Friday’s “Shaping the Future: A Young Artists’ Exhibition” opening and awards reception at the Emporia Arts Center.
“Shaping The Future" is EAC's annual celebration of the young artist. Every year in July, children from pre-kindergarten through age 18 may enter one piece of artwork that has been completed within the last year. There is no theme other than to create.
“I love this show!” EAC Gallery Coordinator Sarah Bulinski exclaimed. “It is a chance for kids to express what they can do creatively and they can do so much! Entries were everything from drawings to replica sculptures. We are excited to display the work of such talented young artists.”
In spite of a torrential downpour, young artists accompanied by family and friends filled the Emporia Arts Center to view the wide variety of art on display.
Ben Sonnakolb is 11 years old and will soon enter seventh grade. His clay sculpture is titled “Godzilla.” Ben noted that he already liked building with Legos and had the opportunity to try EAC Clay Club.
“This is the first thing I made,” Ben said. “It was around my birthday so I created one of my favorite characters with a party hat on.”
Winners for first, second and third place in four age groups were selected by a panel of judges and received both an award certificate and a cash prize during the award ceremony Friday evening.
“Our panel of judges spent several hours in the gallery judging your works,” Bulinski told the crowd assembled for the awards announcement. “It was a daunting task. Every piece of art is both raw truth and fairy tale beauty. Keep doing art and keep creating. We want to see each of you back here again next year.”
Due to the weather, the reception and award announcement schedule was moved up. Exhibition participants and award winners are listed in the adjacent sidebar.
Linus Shirk’s piece is titled “Absolute Truth." It is a faux-stained glass piece made with Sharpie marker on clear plastic, mounted on a white background to allow the colors to pop, “so we can actually see it. It’s really my only one. I made it at VBS for one of my art projects,” Linus said. “What truth means to me is what has really happened or will happen. Real things.”
Eight-year-old Kate Thuma said she was first introduced to clay sculpting at her grandma’s house a couple of months ago, and then at art class. Her air-dry clay piece is titled “Kitty, Kitty.”
“The big one is Indy, the fat one is her little look-alike, and the other one is Rosie. Indy was my favorite cat and I miss her,” Kate shared. “They are named after their names in real life. Kitties are my favorite animal.”
“This show is just as important as any other ‘official’ artist’s show that occurs in the Trusler Gallery, perhaps more,” Bulinski said. “It conveys not only to kids–but hopefully to all that view it–that they, the children, have a voice, an opinion, and a view. Just like any other artist they are putting that voice out into the world to speak. Sometimes it is of joy and belonging; other times it is that of experience and hardship. This show is by our youth and it is multifaceted.”
The Shaping the Future Young Artists Show will be on display until July 29. This year’s sponsor is Merchant Cycles.
Learn more about next year’s Young Artists show and upcoming events at the Emporia Arts Council by visiting the Arts Center at 815 Commercial St., call 620-343-6473, or find them online at emporiaksarts.org and on Facebook.
