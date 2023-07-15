More than 75 entries featuring a variety of mediums from Legos to paintings were on display for Friday’s “Shaping the Future: A Young Artists’ Exhibition” opening and awards reception at the Emporia Arts Center.

“Shaping The Future" is EAC's annual celebration of the young artist. Every year in July, children from pre-kindergarten through age 18 may enter one piece of artwork that has been completed within the last year. There is no theme other than to create.

