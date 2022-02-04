TAHLEQUAH, OKLA–Tray Buchanan scored more than 30 points for the seventh time this season while Jumah’Ri Turner and Kaden Evans also put up double digits in the Emporia State men’s basketball team’s 79-64 win over Northeastern State Thursday night.
Buchanan led the Hornets (16-5, 11-4 MIAA) with 32 points while Turner added 21 and Evans had 15.
Emporia State opened the game with an 11-2 lead by the 16-minute mark and never trailed as it picked up its ninth win in its last 11 outings. By halftime, it led 40-26 and grew the advantage to as many as 18 in the second half.
The Hornets profited off a hot shooting night, hitting 53% (30 of 56) of its shot attempts and 41.4% (12 of 29) of its long-distance tries. Buchanan and Evans made five triples each.
Mayuom Buom led Emporia State with eight rebounds as the squad outrebounded the RiverHawks (10-11, 5-10 MIAA) 32-29.
Northeastern State shot 40% (22 of 55) from the floor and 28.6% (4 of 14) from 3-point range.
Emeka Obukwelu scored 16 for the RiverHawks, Christian Cook had 15 and Dillon Bailey put up 13.
The Hornets sit in fourth place in the MIAA standings and will return to action at Rogers State at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Emporia State beat the Hillcats 72-60 on Dec. 20.
