The Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity is seeking sponsors for an upcoming fundraiser.
The Building with BBQ festival will be held from noon - 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. The event will feature a number of family-friendly activities, including face painting, inflatables, a car show and a barbecue competition.
Executive Director Eric Kirby said the purpose of the fundraiser is to show people what the organization is really about: building community.
“We’re really focusing on families served and not solely on new house construction,” he said. “We are looking at neighborhood revitalization — things like small home repairs, critical access repairs — for local homeowners who are living around the areas where we are building. That way, we’re not just plopping a brand new house in, but we’re helping to create a better home structure for the other families around us. That could be making it easier to get into a house with wheelchair ramps or building stairs, or painting a house — we want to make the neighborhood as a whole better.”
Kirby said Habitat for Humanity has served 24 families, either through home builds, remodels or home recycles, since the local organization was formed in 1989.
Clinton Shown, vice president for the Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors, said the board is working to reshape people’s understanding about the organization.
“I think there’s an inaccurate stigma with Habitat, and I think one of our goals is to really change that and talk about what it really is and how we can really help,” Shown said.
Habitat families put 300 hours over 9 - 12 months working on their homes, giving them a true sense of ownership and responsibility for their property. This isn’t simply an optional aspect of the program — it’s required.
“They put 300 hours into their home,” Kirby said. “That number may not seem like a lot, but that’s a lot for people with a full-time job and children and other responsibilities to get out there and get that done. It’s nice that they can come out to the job site and see the walls raised, and they can see the siding and the sheeting go on, and they can see the windows and they can understand how to maintain their house because they know how it was built. When they complete the program, they’ve watched it from start to finish, so they understand that in 15 or 20 years, maybe it’s going to be painted again. Or maybe the caulking around the windows needs to be redone. They have got something invested into this, so they are going to want to take care of it more because it is theirs and they did put so much effort into it.”
Kirby said a group of Habitat volunteers, along with help from local contractors, do the rest of the work on the homes. That keeps construction costs low.
“We have good partnerships with local businesses,” he said. “We partner with Mark II on our building materials, and we don’t do electrical, we don’t do plumbing, we don’t do HVAC — most of that is subbed out — but we do frame the walls, we do stand the walls up. We do side it, we put the doors in, the windows in, the interior trim, the cabinets — all of that is done by Habitat volunteers.”
Families interested in learning more about the application process for owning a home should visit emporiaareahabitat.org.
Habitat is also working on some new programs that focus on neighborhood revitalization as part of the Ignite Emporia initiative. This program will allow Habitat to help homeowners make repairs to their homes, and will have a similar application process for prospective homeowners.
“It’s going to be structured the same way,” Kirby said. “The amount we spend on the project wouldn’t be the same as what we spend on building a new home, but you’ll still have to apply and make the cut and put in your sweat equity time and be willing to pay a portion of it back at the end.”
Shown said the sweat equity hours for those projects have not yet been calculated, but information should be available on the organization’s website soon.
Kirby said the festival will be a great time for people unfamiliar with Habitat to come out and talk with board members and volunteers to see how the organization benefits the community.
To sign up as a sponsor for the upcoming festival, email Kirby at ekirby@emporiaareahabitat.org or call Shown at 620-794-0550.
