The Emporia High School bowling teams took first place in a triangular against Highland Park and Topeka West at Flint Hills Lanes on Monday afternoon.

The boys won with a total score of 3,311 and had three top-five finishers: Colton Swift won with a 639 series, Devin Mohling took third with a 624 and Khalil Sanchez was fifth with a 614.

