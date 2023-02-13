The Emporia High School bowling teams took first place in a triangular against Highland Park and Topeka West at Flint Hills Lanes on Monday afternoon.
The boys won with a total score of 3,311 and had three top-five finishers: Colton Swift won with a 639 series, Devin Mohling took third with a 624 and Khalil Sanchez was fifth with a 614.
“I feel like we need a little bit of improvement, but we’re bowling well overall,” Mohling said. “I changed balls and just had a good mentality throughout the whole day.”
The girls won with a total score of 2,884 and also had three top-five finishers: Darby Hauff led the way for the Lady Spartans with a 579 series and a second-place finish, Olivia Boettcher was third with a 554 and Brittany Mohling took fifth with a 516.
“It felt good today and hopefully we’ll be able to stick with it,” Hauff said. “I was just making sure I was keeping track of what I was up to and hitting all the right marks.”
Emporia will now prepare for the Centennial League meet, which it will host at Flint Hills Lanes on Thursday, Feb. 16. The girls will bowl at 9:30 a.m. while the boys will start at 1 p.m.
