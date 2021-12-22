The Emporia High girls wrestling team defeated Spring Hill 39-30 in its home dual Tuesday evening.
“It was very fun, a very great atmosphere,” said Spartan head coach Shawn Russell. “I loved being in front of the home crowd. The teams showed up to perform and it was awesome.”
Ariana Estrada (101), Katina Keosybounheuang (120), Madelynn Griffin (126) and Bianca Partridge (132) pulled out wins by falls.
Virginia Munoz (138) won by points.
Russell said that the turnaround after Saturday’s tournament was quick for his team and he thought it affected them on the mat.
“I know we were a little bit tired in our upper weights,” he said. “I think we need to dial in our nutrition a little bit better, but other than that, I’m super proud of all of them.”
The home duals wrapped up the Spartans’ December portion of the schedule and they will now have a break before heading to Dodge City on Jan. 8.
“During this time, they can get together, do whatever,” he said. “We just tell them usually relax, watch what they eat and just enjoy family.”
As his team heads into the new year, Russell said he wants the team to improve in a few areas.
“We’ve definitely got to improve our sprawling and being more aggressive, getting off the bottom and stuff like that,” he said. “But just little things. Once we correct those, it’ll be great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.