It’s difficult to describe the differences in what the district calls its “model classroom” at Walnut Elementary School.
The room is brighter, less cluttered and there are no student desks.
When you walk into the classroom of fourth-graders, the differences become more evident. Students are working on their laptops at high-top tables, floor tables, a couch and living room chairs, a swing desk, bean bags and small, individual tables. The furniture is durable, yet easy to move around into different groupings to meet the needs of the assignment. Most of the tables have writable surfaces.
Some students are working in groups and some are working independently. Books and materials not being used are stored in individual student cubbies along the wall. The room is neat, relaxing and noise is limited to the low hum of student and teacher discussions.
The differences are more evident for adults when they observe student comfort and calmer behavior, according to veteran Elementary Teacher Dell Jacob who taught fourth grade in the room last year.
“The kids are a lot more relaxed,” she said. “They felt safe and they had their favorite places. We really liked the dry erase table; it was the kids’ favorite.”
The model classroom was created in 2018 to show teachers and students the possibilities for a more innovative, student-centered learning space. Teachers, administrators and students have been pleased with the results in the second year, and the district hopes to have more like it with funds from the 2019 bond proposal. The proposal allocates funds to create similar classrooms at Walnut, William Allen White and potentially some areas at Logan Avenue and Village.
It includes the most current technology with an updated electrical system to support all of the devices. Jacob said she especially enjoyed using the interactive whiteboard which helps to further engage students in the learning process. Storage is abundant and much of it can be locked for confidentiality and security. The room is well-lit drawing attention to wall and floor surfaces that are light and clean.
Jacob said more teachers are moving away from traditional rows of desks to more open, flexible seating arrangements across the district. She said the layout is more engaging for the students and lends itself to a lot of good discussions.
During her year in the classroom, she changed seating selections every two weeks for most students by drawing names, allowing students to experience all the different types of seating. A few students remained at a particular spot because they were much more successful and all the other kids understood which seats were “reserved.”
For example, she described one student who was most successful in the “swing desk” all year because of a need to move around without distracting other classmates.
“You can create those spaces to fit the needs of your kids and your teaching style,” she said. “I really felt relaxed as a teacher. It was very easy to differentiate (instruction) because the kids who needed me could move around to be where I was. It is a very fluid environment.”
Principal Jami Dakin said the model classroom allows teachers to use multiple teaching styles for the different learning styles of students.
“The room design has a positive impact on social emotional learning,” she said. “The structure of the room also lends itself to project-based learning activities.”
One reason schools are moving to less rigid classroom arrangements is to help students be comfortable in a work-place setting where communication, collaboration and teamwork are the norm, Dakin said.
“We want them to be successful after high school and be used to the environment that they will experience in the job market,” Dakin said.
In Summary
The bond projects will provide these elements for more model classrooms at three elementary schools:
• A variety of seating options
• Movable tables for groups and individual students instead of desks
• Ample and secure cabinet storage
• Student storage to keep their materials organized
• Abundant counter space and an ADA-accessible sink
• Classroom technology that maximizes learning opportunities
• Up-to-date electrical to support the student and teacher technology
Moving Forward
We hope that each of our Spotlight articles has provided you with a brief glimpse into each of our buildings and the opportunities that lie ahead for the students, staff, and community stakeholders. We also hope the information provided has been educational and answered any questions you may have had regarding the bond vote on Nov. 5.
If you have any questions remaining, an interest in visiting a school or the model classroom, please call 341-2200 and we will gladly accommodate your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.