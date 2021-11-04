Hartford’s Shayden Sull set a few state records with his week 1 performance this season, and as the close of another football season rapidly approaches, it seems fitting to acknowledge the state records and stats stamped with the footprints of area teams.
Some of the statistics are proud, others dubious. One was set this season, and the oldest goes back to 1984 — some of the area coaches probably weren’t born yet — and run the gamut of categories.
Interestingly, and in a broader scope, Barry Sanders, John Riggins, Darren Sproles and Jordy Nelson don’t have high school football records to their name. But in perusing the data, it was clear that many individual record holders have fallen into obscurity in an immediate football sense.
However, the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame (KSHOF) lists have maintained these players’ relevance.
“You see our Hall of Famers that grew up here…they take a lot of pride in it,” said Jordan Poland, KSHOF CEO and president.
Poland said the KSHOF is a great information resource and possesses all-time lists for each sport, but football is the king of records.
“There is more information contained on the football state records,” Poland wrote in an email sent to The Gazette. “That is because we keep stats for both 11-man and 8-man, essentially two sports wrapped in one. Next year, with the addition of 6-man football, we'll have to add statistics for that classification as well.”
Who remembers Zach Howell from Sunrise Christian Academy, who set the record for passing yards in a single 11-man season (4,208) in 2011? Or Steve Sheahan, who threw eight touchdowns in one game for Sacred Heart in 1975? Or Bennington’s Gunner Boss, who set the career interceptions record for 8-main with 31 from 1985-88? Or Michael Lewis of Wichita Word of Life, whose 537 yards receiving in one game in 2003 set an 8-man record?
Well, the lists remember, providing context, perspective and honor to these milestones.
And area teams are part of these lists too.
According to the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA), the area state champions since 1969 are: Olpe Class 1A 2020 state champion, coached by Chris Schmidt (13-0); Olpe Class 2-1A 2014 state champion, also coached by Schmidt (12-1); Madison 8-Man Division I 2010 state champion, coached by Fred McClain (13-0); and Madison Class 1A 1984 state champion, coached by Mike Ford.
Here are some records held by area schools, according to the KSHOF:
Team passes attempted in a season: 397, Hartford, 1990.
Team passes attempted in a game: 77, Hartford (vs. Lyndon), 1990.
Team interceptions returned for a touchdown in a game: 4, Chase County (vs. Dexter/Cedar Vale), 2020.
Individual points scored in a game: 90 (13 TD, 6 2-point conversions), Shayden Sull, Hartford (v. Maranatha Academy), 2021.
Individual touchdowns scored in a game: 13, Shayden Sull, Hartford (v. Maranatha Academy), 2021.
Individual interceptions returned for a touchdown in a game: 3, Blaise Holloway, Chase County, 2020.
