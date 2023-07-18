Ernie Rodina.jpg

Ernie Rodina

 Courtesy photo

OTTAWA — Horses and anybody affiliated with horses in any way have lost their best friend and advocate.

Ernie Rodina passed away following an extended illness always remaining positive, believing, and strongest in his faith for God.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.