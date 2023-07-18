OTTAWA — Horses and anybody affiliated with horses in any way have lost their best friend and advocate.
Ernie Rodina passed away following an extended illness always remaining positive, believing, and strongest in his faith for God.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
OTTAWA — Horses and anybody affiliated with horses in any way have lost their best friend and advocate.
Ernie Rodina passed away following an extended illness always remaining positive, believing, and strongest in his faith for God.
Likely best known for his Better Horses newspaper, radio, and television shows, Ernie died July 12, 2023, at his Ottawa home.
Yet Ernie was much more than a media and horse person; always eager to help everyone in whatever the endeavor.
First personal acquaintance with Ernie was more than four decades ago when purchasing Purina horse feed from him. He was a most dedicated salesman often personally hand-delivering products and closely following up with customers about results.
Through his feed business, Ernie developed the Better Horses newspaper dedicated to helping horses and horse people.
Wide popularity of the publication lead Ernie to start a radio show with the same Better Horses title. Listenership expanded throughout the Midwest and the Better Horses television show was started.
Better Horses newspaper, radio, and television now all have widespread audiences throughout the country.
The most outgoing enthusiastic contagiously friendly Ernie was a friend of everybody. He could strike up a conversation with everybody and became a remembered acquaintance forever.
Always with an affection in his heart for horses, Ernie grew up in the Kansas City area. Graduating from Ottawa University, he then made his home in the Ottawa community with his own horse operation.
No prejudice for a specific horse discipline was ever shown because Ernie liked them all. An enthusiastic horse rider, he raised and owned several horses that claimed major show championships.
Promotion was Ernie’s business whether selling livestock feed or developing contacts for his media endeavors. Generosity overflowed in Ernie’s blood as he was always eager to assist with every horse activity.
He was recognized locally and throughout the country for willingness to help everybody in any and every way possible.
Always an entrepreneur and forward-thinker, Ernie developed sideline endeavors for the benefit of the vast horse community.
Family always remained very close to Ernie’s heart and extensive credit was given for assistance in his many endeavors. He was especially appreciative of his wife Connie’s cooperation working with the media enterprises. Their sons also worked closely together immediately upon call.
Always strong in his faith, Ernie without shyness or reserve expressed his heartfelt beliefs in vast public testimonies. Many of those can be reheard on public computer videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.