The Emporia High School girls swim team finished sixth at the Topeka High Invite at Hummer Sports Complex on Thursday.

The 200 free relay team of Arianna Hamilton, Camryn Spafford, Alison Brown and Ryan Peak finished fifth while the 400 free relay team of Brown, Ashlyn Garriott, Hamilton and Peak finished sixth.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.