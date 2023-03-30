The Emporia High School girls swim team finished sixth at the Topeka High Invite at Hummer Sports Complex on Thursday.
The 200 free relay team of Arianna Hamilton, Camryn Spafford, Alison Brown and Ryan Peak finished fifth while the 400 free relay team of Brown, Ashlyn Garriott, Hamilton and Peak finished sixth.
“We had some really good swims from all of our kids,” head coach Jamie Dawson said. “The newer swimmers are really starting to put things together and see time drop, which is always exciting for them.”
Brown and Peak were Emporia’s top individual swimmers as Brown finished seventh and eighth in the 500 and 200 free, while Peak placed seventh and ninth in the 100 and 50 free.
“Alison had some huge cuts in her events and is looking really good in the water right now,” Dawson said. “Ryan also had a great night and it is great to see their confidence building with their events this early.”
On the diving side, Allisyn Weiss finished second with a score of 226.75. Jacey Stutler, who is also trying some swim events this year, finished third with a score of 190.20 to qualify for state.
The Lady Spartans will have two meets next week: at Shawnee Mission on Tuesday, April 4 and at home on Thursday, April 6. Both meets will begin at 4 p.m.
200 medley relay: 10. Brooke Monroe, Camryn Spafford, Adeiah Heffner, Jacey Stutler – 2:30.54
200 free: 8. Alison Brown – 2:29.26
50 free: 9. Ryan Peak – 29.49
100 free: 7. Ryan Peak – 1:06.13
500 free: 7. Alison Brown – 6:49.74
200 free relay: 5. Arianna Hamilton, Camryn Spafford, Alison Brown, Ryan Peak – 2:02.85
100 back: 13. Brooke Monroe – 1:22.89
100 breast: 16. Camryn Spafford – 1:38.10
400 free relay: 6. Alison Brown, Ashlyn Garriott, Arianna Hamilton, Ryan Peak – 4:42.18
