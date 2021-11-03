The Emporia City Commission accepted a bid and approved a contract for a few infrastructure projects during its Wednesday afternoon session.
First, the commission approved a base bid in the amount of $808,756 from Carlson Utilities LLC to complete the Americus Road Sanitary Sewer Extension Project. The bid was the lowest of the three bids submitted for the project but it was still nearly $160,000 over the city engineer’s estimate of $649,810.
City engineer Jim Ubert said that the reason the bids all came in above the estimate was that high material costs continue to have an impact on the city’s projects.
“Prices are going up 3-5% per month over the last year,” he said.
Commissioner Danny Giefer pointed out that nearly all of the bids that the city has accepted recently have been well above the engineer’s estimate – which was unusual during his time on the commission – and explained that sales tax has assisted with completing the projects despite the high costs.
“The sales tax is coming in above, but we are spending every bit of that on that,” he said. “Sometimes there’s a misconception that we have a lot of extra money because of the sales tax, but if you look at the other side, what we spent that on, we’re more than spending that much money out of it.”
In other business, the commission approved a contract to receive construction, bidding and inspection services from BG Consultants for the Lift Station No. 2 project in an amount not to exceed $215,036.
BG Consultants has already provided design services for the work on Lift Station No. 1, Lift Station No. 2 and Lift Station No. 15, and last week Public Works Director Dean Grant said that this supplemental contract will help ensure the Lift Station No. 2 project is done correctly.
“I’d like to have BG use their expertise, not only for the construction but also for the specs that they wrote so that I don’t have to sit down and try to read them all and know them by heart to make those decisions on the construction,” he said.
Grant said that there was room in the budget for this contract.
“That’s assuming … that our bids stay roughly what the engineer has estimated,” he said.
Mayor Rob Gilligan commented last week that lift station work is “a pretty competitive market” which should hopefully keep the bidding prices within budget.
The commission also:
- Approved amendments to taxable revenue bonds issued to a project owned by Overlander Street LLC in 2015. The amendments provide for a decrease of the interest rate on the Series A bonds and acknowledges that the project is now subleased to Simmons Foods.
- Passed a resolution indicating intent to issue taxable industrial revenue bonds totalling $14 million to purchase, acquire, construct, furnish and equip the new Fanestil production facility. This resolution does not issue the bonds, which will depend on a future agreement with the city.
- Proclaimed Nov. 27, 2021, as Small Business Saturday in Emporia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.