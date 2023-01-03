The Emporia State men's basketball team fell against ninth-ranked Central Oklahoma, 80-58, on Monday night.
The Hornets started the game which the first five points as Owen Long hit a step-back jumper before Alijah Comithier knocked a three to put the Hornets up 5-0 in the first two minutes of the game. But Central Oklahoma was able to respond as it put together an 11-2 run that lasted until 13:25 remaining in the first half, which ended with Comithier hitting his second three of the game to cut the deficit to 11-10.
Following the three-pointer from Comithier, the Bronchos scored 10 of the next 12 points as they took a 21-12 lead over the Hornets. Emporia State was unable to bridge the gap between the two teams for the remainder of the first half as Central Oklahoma took a 38-25 lead into the break.
Emporia State struggled to generate much on the offensive end of the floor in the second half as the Hornets were unable to cut the deficit to single digits in the second half. The Hornets cut the Bronchos lead down to 11 points on multiple occasions, including midway through the second half following a three from Atavian Butler to make the score 54-43. Central Oklahoma responded with an 11-4 scoring run as they extended their lead back to 18 points.
Comithier and Butler both reached double-digit scoring with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Comithier and Butler tied Mayuom Buom with a team-high six rebounds in the game.
Emporia State (10-3, 4-3 MIAA) will return home to take on Lincoln on Thursday, Jan. 5. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
