David and Jan Traylor stand in front of the zoo’s brand new entrance, which was unveiled in July 2021.

The David Traylor Zoo had its accreditation renewed Monday by a national association.

A statement from the city of Emporia says the Association of Zoos and Aquariums granted the renewal at its annual conference in Baltimore. The zoo's accreditation was scheduled to expire in September.

