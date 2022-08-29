The David Traylor Zoo had its accreditation renewed Monday by a national association.
A statement from the city of Emporia says the Association of Zoos and Aquariums granted the renewal at its annual conference in Baltimore. The zoo's accreditation was scheduled to expire in September.
The last five-year accreditation for the zoo occurred in September 2016. It's had accredited status for more than 30 years.
The process requires “a detailed application and a meticulous, on-site, multiple-day inspection by an independent team of expert zoological professionals,” the city statement said.
AZA President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Ashe called accreditation “the 'gold standard' for a modern zoological facility.” It's granted that standard to 238 zoos and aquariums, including seven in Kansas.
