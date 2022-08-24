SPORTS-20-PHOTOS-FORMER-CHIEFS-QUARTERBACK-1-KC.jpg

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson gets pass protection before throwing the final touchdown pass of the game to wide receiver Otis Taylor as the Chiefs defeated the Minnesota Vikings to win Super Bowl IV in 1970 in New Orleans.

 Roy Inman/The Kansas City Star

Len Dawson, the Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship and was with the organization for six decades as a player and broadcaster, has died, his family announced early Wednesday morning.

He was 87.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.