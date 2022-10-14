1st quarter: Washburn Rural 37, Emporia 0. Emporia got the football first and was forced to punt. Washburn Rural answered with a six-play drive that ended with a four-yard touchdown run with 8:13 to play. The Junior Blues forced a safety on Emporia’s next possession and scored on their next four possessions, all coming on either the first or second play of the drive. Emporia had the football as the quarter came to an end.
2nd quarter: Washburn Rural 49, Emporia 0. Emporia was forced to punt twice in the second quarter and an Alex Allemang field goal attempt came up short. Washburn Rural had the ball twice and found the endzone both times to extend its lead and will get the ball to begin the second half.
