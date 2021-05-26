A gas line rupture near Modern Air caused some businesses and homes to evacuate early Wednesday afternoon.
According to EFD Captain Willie Ward, a semi truck struck a gas line located in the alleyway behind Modern Air, 106 Commercial St., which warranted the evacuation of businesses and homes in the area.
"[The truck driver] caught it and pulled the feed line going into the meter to Modern Air out," Ward said. "We just evacuated businesses and houses on that 100 block and called Kansas Gas."
Some of the stores that were asked to evacuate include Modern Air and J’s Carryout, and the stores were evacuated for only 15-20 minutes. The release of gas also caused a section of East 1st Street to be closed down for some time so the gas leak could be controlled.
Ward said Kansas Gas was able to cap off the leak in preparation of replacing Modern Air's gas meter.
While some witnesses in the area reported what sounded like an explosion, Ward said no actual explosions occurred.
"It didn't explode but it might have sounded like that when he first hit it — there's a lot of pressure coming out to that meter," he said.
