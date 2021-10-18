The Emporia High volleyball team went 2-2 at its home tournament on Saturday.
The Spartans beat Bonner Springs 25-17, 22-25, 25-14 and Bishop Carroll 25-15, 25-20.
They fell in a close one to Lawrence Free State 25-20, 25-22 before getting handled by Washburn Rural – which is ranked No. 9 nationally by the American Volleyball Coaches Association – 25-10, 25-14.
Emporia moved to 24-7 after the weekend and sits atop the 5A West Sub-State standings.
The Spartans will wrap up the regular season on the road in Hutchinson Tuesday evening before returning home to host sub-state play on Saturday. They will be the No. 1 seed and play against the winner of No. 16 Salina Central and No. 17 Goddard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.