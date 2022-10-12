Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State Lady Hornets were picked sixth by the coaches and seventh by the media in the MIAA Preseason Basketball Polls released on Tuesday.
The Lady Hornets return three starters from last year’s team that went 15-14. It was the 26th consecutive winning season for Emporia State, the longest active streak among women’s basketball programs in the MIAA. The Lady Hornets have advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 22 of those 26 seasons with six Elite Eights, four trips to the Final Four, two championship game appearances and the 2010 National Championship.
Emporia State will open the year with an exhibition game at NCAA Division I Oklahoma on Thursday, Nov. 3 in Norman, Okla. It will be the 19th exhibition game against a Division I team since 2004 and 20th game overall against D-I teams in that time. Emporia State is 2-17 in their last 20 games against Division I teams with a 64-59 exhibition win against Kansas State in 2006 and a 68-64 win over Tulsa to open the 2010-11 regular season.
The regular season may not be much easier as Emporia State has seven games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last year while 16 of their 28 games will be against teams with a winning record last season. The season will start on Nov. 11 with the MIAA-GAC Challenge in Searcy, Ark. with Emporia State playing the host Harding.
The defending MIAA regular-season co-champions, Missouri Southern and Fort Hays State, were tabbed the league favorites in the 2022-23 preseason women’s basketball coaches polls. The Lions earned the top spot in both polls followed by the Tigers. Below are the complete results and information of each preseason poll.
Coaches Poll
In the coaches poll, Missouri Southern received six first-place votes for a total of 159 points. Fort Hays State trailed the Lions by eight points and received three first-place votes. Just seven points behind the Tigers is Nebraska Kearney. The Lopers were slotted third with two first-place votes and 144 points followed by defending Central Regional Champion Missouri Western in fourth with three first-place votes and 139 points. Central Missouri rounded out the top-five with 127 points.
Emporia State was voted sixth followed by Northwest Missouri at seventh and Pittsburg State in eighth. Central Oklahoma and Washburn came in at the ninth and tenth spots with Rogers State tabbed for 11th. Northeastern State was picked 12th as Newman and Lincoln rounded out the poll.
Media Poll
The media tagged Missouri Southern and Fort Hays State at the top of their poll as well. The Lions received 13 first-place votes and 249 points while the Tigers tallied 234 points and four first place nods. Central Missouri followed the top two teams in third 218 points and three first place votes. In fourth was Nebraska-Kearney with 216 points and Missouri Western was selected fifth with 211 points.
Northwest Missouri anchored the sixth position as Emporia State finished seventh. Pittsburg State was tabbed eighth as Central Oklahoma came in ninth and Washburn finished 10th. Rogers State was 11th while Northeastern State was picked for 12th place. Lincoln and Newman tied for the 13th spot in the poll.
2022-23 MIAA Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll
1. Missouri Southern [6] — 159 points
2. Fort Hays State [3] — 151
3. Nebraska Kearney [2] — 144 Points
4. Missouri Western [3] — 139 Points
5. Central Missouri — 127 Points
6. Emporia State — 106 Points
7. Northwest Missouri — 100 Points
8. Pittsburg State — 85 Points
9. Central Oklahoma — 74 Points
10. Washburn — 62 Points
11. Rogers State — 50 Points
12. Northeastern State — 31 Points
13. Newman — 28 Points
14. Lincoln — 18 Points
2022-23 MIAA Women’s Basketball Media Poll
1. Missouri Southern [13] — 249 Points
2. Fort Hays State [4] — 234 Points
3. Central Missouri [3] — 218 Points
4. Nebraska Kearney — 216 Points
5. Missouri Western — 211 Points
6. Northwest Missouri — 164 Points
7. Emporia State — 145 Points
8. Pittsburg State — 129 Points
9. Central Oklahoma — 127 Points
10. Washburn — 108 Points
11. Rogers State — 74 Points
12. Northeastern State — 57 Points
T13. Lincoln — 31 Points
T13. Newman — 31 Points
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.