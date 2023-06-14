Harder_Allison.jpg

Dr. Allison Anderson-Harder

 Courtesy USD 253

The USD 253 Board of Education extended the superintendent contract for Dr. Allison Anderson-Harder through June 30, 2025, at its meeting Wednesday evening.

The decision came at the end of Wednesday’s meeting, following an executive session for superintendent evaluation. Anderson-Harder, who has served as the superintendent since November 2020, said she is looking forward to another great year with the district.

