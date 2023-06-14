The USD 253 Board of Education extended the superintendent contract for Dr. Allison Anderson-Harder through June 30, 2025, at its meeting Wednesday evening.
The decision came at the end of Wednesday’s meeting, following an executive session for superintendent evaluation. Anderson-Harder, who has served as the superintendent since November 2020, said she is looking forward to another great year with the district.
“Just getting more involvement with staff, and students and families. We are just hoping for a really, really positive year,” she said.
Anderson-Harder added that things are looking up this year as far as student achievement results, new English Language Arts resources, staff negotiations processes, Capturing Kids Hearts expanded to K-12, new English as a second language training, the new childcare program and more.
In further business, the district approved using ESSER III funds to help the new childcare program get up and running.
The district is preparing to open four childcare classrooms for USD 253 employees throughout Walnut, Village, Logan Avenue and Jones Early Childhood Development Center. According to Judy Stanley, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, the original plan was to make the childcare program cost neutral. However, she added, it quickly became apparent that that would not be possible.
Stanley said the program will likely require $600,000 in ESSER III funds to help get started, which would leave the district with around $2.2 million in ESSER funds. Funds will purchase supplies, furniture, technology, and other related items.
“It includes toys, books, blankets, cots. Everything that we have been told that we need to have in the room,” Stanley said. “It also includes some outside equipment … like slides and playhouses.”
Additionally, the funds will help cover the gap for salaried staff that is not covered by costs to families.
The cost to families is $135 per week per child. So far, the district has had 29 children registered for the service and everyone who signed up received a spot. The district is projected to make $94,725 in revenue for the first year.
The board also approved an increase in meal costs, due to increased costs of supplies and food.
Families paying full price for school meals will see a $0.05 increase to breakfast and a $0.10 increase to lunch. Anderson-Harder added that families with current outstanding balances are also encouraged to apply for free and reduced meals. Currently, free and reduced meals are set at $0.30 for breakfast and $0.40 for lunch.
Lastly, Dr. David McGehee, Assistant Superintendent of Business, presented the board with a fee schedule for the 2023-24 school year. The new fees schedule included updates to the technology fees for all students for repairs to Chromebooks as well as increases in bus driver rates.
Board member Jamie Reever said she would like to see parents and guardians notified that if they do not pay the $10 tech fee, they could be liable for the repair costs of their child’s Chromebook, though no specifics were voted upon. The fee schedule was approved as presented.
- Approved updates to student handbooks to make health policies uniform across elementary to high school.
- Approved a three-year agreement with Gordon CPA, LLC to perform annual fiscal auditing services. The agreement would cost $18,450 in the first year, $19,100 in the second and $19,760 for the final year from the general fund.
The USD 253 Board of Education will meet again Wednesday, June 28 at 4 p.m. for board tours at the Emporia Middle School, Village Elementary and Logan Avenue Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.