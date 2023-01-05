The Emporia Friends of the Zoo will mark 30 years of fundraising activities this March.
The annual Roundup Fundraiser is scheduled for Friday,March 3 at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds. The doors will open at 6 p.m., with a silent and live auction beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets to the evening cost $30 per person or $240 for a table. Appetizers and a cash bar will be available.
Last year's fundraiser collected $132,631 for the David Traylor Zoo, a jump of 75% from the previous event. The money helps care for animals, while promoting the zoo's efforts in education and conservation.
To reserve a seat or ask questions about the event, contact Emporia Friends of the Zoo at 620-341-4365. Tickets can be purchased online through a page on the Emporia city website.
