Friends of Zoo auction

Art work of animals was among the items up for auction at the last Emporia Friends of the Zoo Roundup in March 2022. The fundraiser brought in more than $127,000.

 Submitted photo

The Emporia Friends of the Zoo will mark 30 years of fundraising activities this March.

The annual Roundup Fundraiser is scheduled for Friday,March 3 at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds. The doors will open at 6 p.m., with a silent and live auction beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.