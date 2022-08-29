The second annual Latin Legends Games, held Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, at the Lorenzo Delgado Sports Complex, gave the large crowd a glimpse of the storied history of Emporia’s Hispanic fast-pitch softball legends.

David Rodriguez created both the event and the Latin Legends Hall of Fame, which debuted in 2021. Judging by the size of the crowd, spectators were excited to be back in 2022. Brightly colored canopies dotted the perimeter of the ball diamond with food, information, and the history behind Hispanic fast-pitch softball in Kansas.

