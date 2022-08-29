The second annual Latin Legends Games, held Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, at the Lorenzo Delgado Sports Complex, gave the large crowd a glimpse of the storied history of Emporia’s Hispanic fast-pitch softball legends.
David Rodriguez created both the event and the Latin Legends Hall of Fame, which debuted in 2021. Judging by the size of the crowd, spectators were excited to be back in 2022. Brightly colored canopies dotted the perimeter of the ball diamond with food, information, and the history behind Hispanic fast-pitch softball in Kansas.
Gene Chávez brought his Hispanic traveling museum from Kansas City for the event. “It’s just a little exhibit I do to highlight the Hispanic fast-pitch teams,” Chávez noted. The exhibit is a product of the Kansas City Museum and Humanities Kansas.
Originally, Mexican immigrants came together to play baseball, that most American of games, at the Railways Ice Plant where they worked in Argentine, a Kansas City neighborhood in south Wyandotte County. By the 1930s, teams like the Aztecas and Guadalupe Centers were playing in the Kansas City area. As the years rolled by, their children began to form teams.
During World War II, while the men were overseas fighting, Mexican American women entered the workforce and many of them joined softball leagues. In those early days of women’s softball, it was believed that a fast pitch would break a woman’s bones; hence, a slow pitch was used.
Chávez explained that after the war, a slower game, similar in style to baseball, gained popularity among returning Mexican American veterans: fast-pitch softball. In a fast-pitch game, the ball is pitched underhand, as in softball, but the speed of the pitch is greatly accelerated.
The Argentine Eagles were Mexican-American GIs, children of those original immigrant players. When the men returned home from fighting in World War II, they asked if they could join the fast-pitch team for American Legion Post 111 down in Argentine. The post commander turned them down flat: “We don’t allow Mexicans in the Lodge.”
Undeterred by discrimination, the men formed American Legion Post 213 — the Eagles’ Nest — in 1948 and the Argentine Eagles fast-pitch team was born. It is worth noting that Post 111 is long gone. Post 213 is still up and running, and the Eagles still play–and win.
Chávez explained that many teams formed around the new sport of fast-pitch softball, and tournaments sprang up across the state with small towns and cities hosting what was affectionately known as the “Brown Circuit.”
Apollonia “Loney” Sauceda, one of the original Argentine Eagles, made rings for all his teammates when they won the 1988 Men’s Class B Fast Pitch National Championship. Chávez brought Loney’s own beautifully crafted gold and diamond ring as part of his traveling exhibit.
“A lot of these guys would have qualified to go on to the pros,” Chávez said, “and some of them did. Mike Torrez went to the St. Louis Cardinals — first to their farm team — and became the New York Yankees’ winning pitcher for the 1977 World Series.
“Earlier, Diego Segui came from Cuba and married into the Sauceda family. His son David played major league baseball in Kansas City —he was a relief pitcher for Satchel Paige.”
Rod Martínez heads the Latino Baseball History Project with California State University, San Bernadino. Martínez, who lives in California, is on book tour in Kansas, promoting his book, “Mexican American Baseball in Kansas City”, a collaboration with Richard Santillán, Gene T. Chávez, Raymond Olais, Ben Chappell, and Anna Marie Tutera. Stops include Emporia, Kansas City, Newton, Dodge City, Garden City, Wichita and Salina. His next book will highlight fast-pitch softball, with a chapter written by Emporian David Rodriguez, and is expected to publish in 2023.
The few remaining Mexican American fast-pitch softball teams survive today because of strong family and community support for the players. Ballgames do, indeed, have a long and rich history of bringing communities together–including right here in Emporia.
The opening ceremony, emceed by tournament director David Rodriguez, brought many to the microphone who contributed to the lasting popularity of Hispanic fast-pitch in the area. He thanked his wife, Rachel, for her help and support in organizing the large event. Adriana Flores and Marisa Martinez, Rodriguez’s nieces, were busy with behind-the-scenes organization and escorting dignitaries.
Emporia City Manager Trey Cocking and City Commissioner Danny Giefer spoke during the opening ceremony, recognizing Rodriguez and the Hispanic community for robustly continuing the legacy of Hispanic fast-pitch in Emporia.
“I was here last year at the dedication of the field, the Lorenzo Delgado Sports Complex,” Giefer said. “It was a very special moment in our city’s history.
“Without David Rodriguez, I would not have been as involved. David is passionate about preserving this area,” he continued.
The Latin Legends Hall of Fame was established by David Rodriguez in 2021 for the inaugural Latin Legends Games. The Lyon County History Center hosts a permanent exhibit of inductees. Those inducted in 2022 are brothers Pete Rodriguez and Chris Rodriguez, both of Emporia; the “world famous” Manuel Jaso of Newton and his brother Steven “Sparkle” Jaso; and Paul Vega of Newton.
Musicians Jaime Izaguirre and Eric Sanchez performed during the opening ceremony, to the strong approval of both players and spectators. In a nod to the traditions of the early “Brown Leagues” of the Mexican American Softball Association, the music enhanced the “fiesta” atmosphere of the day.
As the 2022 inductee announcements concluded, David Rodriguez encouraged the crowd to “create your own legacy.”
Kinsley Medrano sang a dramatic rendition of the national anthem as everyone in the park ceased activity and stood at attention with heads uncovered and hands over hearts.
Ninety-two year old Candido “Candy” Torres threw out the first pitch for the old timers’ game. Sitting on the bench waiting to play were a line of seasoned Latin Legends.
“I played all of ‘em [positions] — that’s how the locals play. You always have to be ready to get in there,” explained 78-year-old Albert Ishmel “Cocoa” Alcanter. Cocoa played for the Stateline Locos in Kansas City.
“Those inductees — they are my uncles,” noted Tommy Jaso, a long-time Hispanic fast-pitch player.
“I love fast-pitch,” declared Tony Delatorre of Ottawa. “I started in 1968. I’m still coaching for the KC Eagles. I’m pretty involved with the entire state, and lots of youth, too, for many years.
“It is important to know that the Hispanic community is very involved in all Kansas cities to keep the sport alive, especially with the 75th anniversary in Newton next year,” Delatorre continued.
Harry Medellin noted, “I played ball with most of these guys. My dad was a coach of the old KC Eagles. They got the 1998 national championship and several league championships. I was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008.
“I come to these old timers’ games all the time. This is what you miss,” he said.
Martín “Dean” Olvera played in Kansas City and now lives in Raymore. His nickname “Dean” is actually a shortened version of his first name, which is pronounced “Mar-TEEN.” “I played all the positions, started in the 1970s. I never pitched, but I caught once.”
Danny Salas traveled from Kansas City for the old timers’ game and Latin Legends festivities. “I pitched for the Kansas City Aztecas for years. I still play old timers.”
So, who won the game? I don’t know. I doubt if anybody knows. They do it for the love of the game.
To learn more about the Emporia Latin Legends Games and Hall of Fame, contact Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow (HOTT) at 620-366-1094 or hottfiesta1@gmail.com. Visit the Lyon County History Center at 711 Commercial St. to see the Latin Legends Hall of Fame exhibit, call them at 620-340-6310 or see their website at explorelyoncounty.org. For more information about the Latino Baseball History Project or to order the book “Mexican American Baseball in Kansas City,” contact Rod Martínez at ridmartinez123@gmail.com or visit the website at scholarworks.lib.csusb.edu/lbhp.
