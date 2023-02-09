While the Ukraine-Russia conflict enters its second year and the world order hangs in the balance, the displacement of people continues as well. Particularly, the dispersion of Ukrainians.
And a local pianist has decided to do something about their plight.
“I wanted to raise funds to support Ukrainian refugees because it is still a very current topic within Europe,” said Northern Heights High School graduate Robyn Toledo Meahl in an email sent to The Gazette. “I’m not sure how present the war is in the US, but in Berlin and Vienna there are so many refugees whose lives have been interrupted by this war.”
The former Wildcat possesses a strong spirit of compassion for those impacted by the war. It has disrupted the lives of close friends.
“To see how the war has interrupted the lives of their loved ones is heartbreaking,” Toledo Meahl said. “But when I approached my friends to see if the benefit concert could support them or their loved ones directly, their first reaction was always to ask around, to see if they knew someone who needed the help more.”
Toledo Meahl isn’t exactly a local anymore. Her life has taken her abroad, and she currently lives in Vienna, Austria. But the pianist has connected her roots, Euro friends and a humanitarian cause to create a night of classical music in Lawrence on Feb. 18. The piano concert will be held at the Cider Gallery.
“I knew I wanted to give some concerts while I was back home, and I was hoping to find a venue that was a bit alternative,” she said. “I asked around a bit, and a friend of mine who is a wedding photographer in the Lawrence area suggested Cider Gallery because she was pretty sure they had a grand piano.”
The former Admire resident has given benefit concerts before. In high school, Toledo Meahl held a fundraiser concert for the Shiloh Home of Hope for Women. She always wanted to play piano, beginning lessons after moving to Admire when she was nine.
“I was incredibly fortunate to have three wonderful piano teachers in my years in Lyon County — Suzanne Johnson, Stacy Fehr Regehr, and Jane Wheat — they were always supportive, fostered a love for music, and knew how to play to my strengths,” she said. “I try to pass that on to my own students now.”
Toledo Meahl received a bachelor’s degree in piano from Texas Christian University and operated a private piano studio in Fort Worth, Texas, for a few years, before setting off to Berlin.
“A concert pianist I knew told me that Berlin was the city for young musicians, so I learned German and decided to complete a second bachelor’s degree in communications while I decided how exactly (or if) I was going to continue my musical career,” she said.
Toledo Meahl lived in Berlin for seven years and then met her husband, relocating to Vienna, where he was studying for a doctoral degree in Byzantine studies.
“It’s surreal to take the subway or walk downtown and pass streets mentioned in Mozart and Beethoven biographies,” she said. “I’m currently in the process of applying to master’s degrees and starting to build a piano studio here, in addition to various courses that I offer online.”
The musical concept for the concert is “Musical Mirrors.” The inspiration comes from a piece in the program called “Miroirs” (Mirrors) by Maurice Ravel and from Beethoven.
“I also recently read a Beethoven biography that was actually the bigger influence,” she said. “The biographer wrote that Beethoven often had a concrete personal experience that he wanted to process through the music, but he almost never shared his inspiration for a work publicly or privately — not even in his personal diary.”
Toledo Meahl explained that Beethoven believed music had the power to carry deep meaning in the lives of listeners without any knowledge of the composer’s origins or intentions.
“By listening and interacting with the music, we are able to see and process reflections of our own lives and inner world in a way that wouldn’t be possible outside the fleeting musical world,” she said.
The concert will comprise Miroirs, a Beethoven Piano Sonata (Op. 2, No. 3 in C Major) with his 32 variations in C Minor, and a cycle of pieces by Johannes Brahms, Fantasien, Op. 116. Toledo Meahl will be the sole performer.
For more information, please visit the event Facebook page https://fb.me/e/29rF49DZA.
