327566819_848580529563484_4357452334258001425_n.jpeg

Robyn Toledo Meahl, a graduate of Northern Heights High School, will perform to raise money for Ukraine in Lawrence.

 Courtesy photo

While the Ukraine-Russia conflict enters its second year and the world order hangs in the balance, the displacement of people continues as well. Particularly, the dispersion of Ukrainians.

And a local pianist has decided to do something about their plight.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.