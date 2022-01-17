The Flint Hills Shootout tips off at White Auditorium Monday afternoon.
In girls matchups, No. 3 Mission Valley and No. 6 Chase County will meet at 4:30 p.m on Monday. No. 4 Central Heights and No. 5 Osage City will square off at 3 p.m. Tuesday, followed by No. 1 Council Grove against No. 8 Lyndon at 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 Northern Heights automatically advanced past No. 7 West Franklin and will play the winner of Mission Valley-Chase County at 3 p.m. on Friday.
The winners of the Central Heights-Osage City and Council Grove-Lyndon will play at 6 p.m. on Friday.
On the boys side, No. 3 Mission Valley and No. 6 Northern Heights will play at 6 p.m. on Monday with No. 2 Lyndon versus No. 7 Central Heights to follow at 7:30 p.m. No. 1 Osage City plays No. 8 Chase County at 6 p.m. Tusday.
No. 4 Council Grove automatically advanced past No. 5 West Franklin and will play the winner of Osage City-Chase County at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
The winners of Mission Valley-Northern Heights and Lyndon-Central Heights will play at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
No games are scheduled for Wednesday. Consolation semifinals will be played Thursday, championship semifinals will be played Friday and the championship as well as all other consolation games will be played Saturday.
