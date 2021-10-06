Cultural performances, music, food, pinata-making and more are some of the fun activities the community can expect during the Hispanic Heritage Month Campus and Community Celebration Thursday afternoon.
Festivities will run from 4-8 p.m. at ESU’s Student Recreation Center, 1800 Morse Rd.
Sally Sanchez, spokesperson for Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow, said the event is being planned by a number of organizations in the community including ESU’s Office of Diversity Student Programs. She said the event is a great way to celebrate Hispanic culture with the community.
“We are going to have entertainers, we are going to have vendors; It’s kind of like a mini Cinco de Mayo,” she said. “It’s a celebration to bring in the community and ESU students as well to let them know about our culture.”
Sanchez said the family-friendly event includes a pinata-making craft.
“It’s going to be a fun event,” she said. “It’s a really fun event.”
HOTT is also preparing for the return of the popular Dia de los Muertos Celebration on Oct. 30. The event includes a parade, which begins at 10:30 a.m., and is followed by a day long celebration from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. in the 900 block of Commercial St.
“The parade is what’s going to kick off the event and the downtown trick-or-treating is from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., so we’re excited about that,” Sanchez said. “We are going to have food vendors and other vendors. We’ll have entertainment. We are really looking forward to having this event again.”
HOTT held its inaugural Dia de los Muertos celebration in 2018 and brought the event back again in 2019. The popular event was canceled last year due to concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The return of the celebration has also brought the return of the community ofrenda — or community offering. An ofrenda is a display created in honor of a loved one who has died in order to welcome them back to the world of the living and is an important component of Dia de los Muertos celebrations in Mexican culture.
“What the whole celebration is about is a collection dedicated to the person honored,” Sanchez said. “It’s usually brightly colored table covers, or you can use a black tablecloth, just so we can showcase this collection of photographs and personal items.”
Displays are usually two-tiered, with photographs of the loved one and items that represent them or things they enjoyed on display around them. For Sanchez, she has several items that she sets out for her parents each year.
“My mom just loved Big Red soda; she loved that,” she said. “She would drink a can every single day. So I have that to represent her. My dad loved to eat cashews and peanuts, so I have those as well.”
For Sanchez’s father-in-law, there’s always hot sauce and a plate of mashed potatoes set out. The mashed potatoes are not quite as easy as cashews and peanuts, but are still an important item nonetheless. Sanchez said it’s important for HOTT to offer these types of events as a way to share Hispanic culture with the community, and to show the community that the Hispanic community enjoys sharing it.
“We want to embrace the community, to showcase and share our culture by putting this event on, to educate them that this is our culture,” she said. “This is what we do and we want the community to be part of our celebrations.”
And Friday, HOTT will deliver pan dulce to its sponsors.
Follow @HOTTofEmporia for updates on upcoming events.
