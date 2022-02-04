Schools reopened across the Emporia area Friday morning. But there’s still some aftermath from the “Winter Storm Landon” shutdown.
For one thing, it’s cold — maybe even colder than ice. Emporia Municipal Airport dropped to three degrees at 5 a.m. with a wind chill of eight below.
But Friday should be better than Thursday’s high of 17. The temperature actually might climb above freezing, even though a west wind could gust as high as 20 miles per hour.
Yet there’s still a hazardous weather advisory posted for this weekend in Chase County. “Patchy freezing fog is possible Sunday morning,” a National Weather Service notice said early Friday.
Except for that, sunny days are on the way for the next week or so. Daytime highs should climb from 44 Sunday to the 50-degree range by next Wednesday and Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.