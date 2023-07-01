About 70 people turned out for Emporia's Pride Never Ends rally Saturday morning. The rally was held concurrently with 15 other cities around the state to oppose the enactment of SB 180.
Retired pastor Mic McGuire led the crowd in a callback, stating that while Pride Month, traditionally observed throughout June, may be over, pride never ends.
Rallies were also held in Overland Park, Kansas City, Topeka, Lawrence, Salina, Hutchinson, Pittsburg, Independence, Hays, Iola, Russell, Wichita, Garden City, Leavenworth and Manhattan. The legislation — also known as the “Women’s Bill of Rights" — went into effect Saturday, July 1, and bars people who are born without the ability to produce eggs for reproduction from using women’s restrooms, locker rooms and other gender-specific areas.
The ban applies to athletics, prison facilities, domestic violence shelters and “areas where biology, safety or privacy are implicated that result in separate accommodations.” It also classifies people with developmental differences, including those who are intersex, as disabled.
Local organizer Clara Corn said supporters of SB 180 say it was created to "protect women," but in reality, she believes it sets dangerous precedents that unfairly target transgender and non-binary Kansans.
"This is not a well-written or well-thought out bill," she said.
Corn said she was speaking at the rally, not representing any of the organizations she is involved with in the community, but as a concerned citizen. Her background working with people experiencing homelessness, as well as people experiencing domestic violence, has her concerned about some of the verbiage in the legislation.
"There are very clear federal guidelines against discrimination based on gender identity expression and sexual orientation, and this could go right up against those for any organization that is a single gender facility," she said. "Those that are [single gender] have been guided toward accepting people based on the gender identity with which they identify."
Corn said SB 180 is causing a lot of confusion for both the people who manage shelters and those who are seeking services.
"Trans people experiencing homelessness or fleeing domestic violence are at an extremely heightened risk for danger," she said. "They are more likely to become homeless in the first place."
Another local organizer, Rory Charlie Reeh of Emporia, is the co-chair of Emporia Community Action said he was becoming an elder in the queer community and it was time for him to get up and speak.
"This bill is atrocious and we cannot stand for it," he said. "We also have other bills that are targeting trans children right now. ... We can't do this any longer."
Liam Angulo, also of Emporia, said he has been lucky to have a good support system at home.
"I grew up in a situation where my mom supported me, my whole family has supported me," he said. "I haven't had to have the experience of, 'Oh, I don't feel accepted. I don't feel loved.' But I know there's a lot of people who do feel like that, and that's not OK."
Angulo said as a younger trans individual, he is concerned about the future.
"I worry about the future. I didn't use to worry as much as I do," he said. "Trans right are human rights. I don't think it should be a political issue. You don't know the effects it has on transgender individuals unless you are one. ... I just want to be accepted and I want to be loved by everyone."
The statewide rallies were sponsored by Equality Kansas, Mainstream Coalition, ACLU, GLSEN, Loud Light, Trust Women and URGE.
